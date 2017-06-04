Finn added to England squad following Woakes injury

Steven Finn has been called up to the England squad for the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy following an injury to Chris Woakes.
All-rounder Woakes suffered a left side strain after bowling just two overs in England's opening victory over Bangladesh and, following a scan, was ruled of the rest of the tournament.
Middlesex seamer Finn's call-up has been approved by competition officials and he will be available for Tuesday's match against New Zealand in Cardiff.
Finn has represented England in 68 one-day internationals, taking 102 wickets, and was part of the team that lost to South Africa in the third ODI at Lord's last month.
The 28-year-old posted bowling figures of 0-35, having contributed three runs in the seven-wicket defeat to the Proteas. England won the series 2-1.