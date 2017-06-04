MLS Review: Lamah hat trick leads Dallas, NYCFC claim late win

News

Roland Lamah inspired FC Dallas to a huge win in MLS, while New York City FC left it late on Saturday.

Lamah needed just 31 minutes to score a hat trick at Toyota Stadium, setting up Dallas' 6-2 thrashing of Real Salt Lake.

The Belgian opened the scoring in the eighth minute, tapping in a cross from Michael Barrios at the back post.

Lamah doubled the lead midway through the half, finishing calmly after receiving a pass from Maximiliano Urruti.

Just after the half-hour mark, he had his hat trick after being played in behind by Carlos Gruezo.



It was 5-0 at the break for Oscar Pareja's Dallas, Urruti providing a chipped finish before Tesho Akindele also struck.

Omar Holness and Kyle Beckerman pulled goals back for the visitors, but 16-year-old Jesus Ferreira sealed the resounding win for Dallas.



Dallas is third in the Western Conference, with leader Sporting Kansas City having recorded a 3-0 win at home to Minnesota United.

NYCFC had to come from behind to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union.

Fabrice Picault put the Union ahead with a fine finish in the 69th minute, but the hosts rallied.

Maxime Chanot leveled with a header in the 80th minute and Alexander Callens was the hero after a scrappy goal from a corner.

Eastern Conference leader Toronto FC suffered just its second league loss of the season, beaten 3-0 by the New England Revolution.

The Vancouver Whitecaps recorded a 3-1 win over Atlanta United, while D.C. United and the LA Galaxy drew 0-0.

The Montreal Impact edged the New York Red Bulls 1-0 and the Colorado Rapids came from behind to beat the Columbus Crew 2-1.

