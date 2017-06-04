

Meet the members of baseball's 600 Home Run Club



Reaching 600 career homers isn't what it once was, thanks mostly to the Steroid Era, but it's still something special to behold.

There are nine members of this exclusive brotherhood after Albert Pujols hit his 600th on Saturday night off the Twins' Ervin Santana.

Some of the other names on the list are already in the Hall of Fame, others likely will be, while some have found induction in Cooperstown to be a challenge because of PED suspicions.

Here's a look at each of them.