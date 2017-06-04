Meet the members of baseball's 600 Home Run Club
Reaching 600 career homers isn't what it once was, thanks mostly to the Steroid Era, but it's still something special to behold.
There are nine members of this exclusive brotherhood after Albert Pujols hit his 600th on Saturday night off the Twins' Ervin Santana.
Some of the other names on the list are already in the Hall of Fame, others likely will be, while some have found induction in Cooperstown to be a challenge because of PED suspicions.
Here's a look at each of them.
1
Barry Bonds
Barry Bonds joined the 600 Home Run Club as a mere step on his way to becoming one of just three men in the 700 Home Run Club and, eventually, the greatest home run hitter of all time. Bonds ended his career with 762 homers, seven ahead of Hank Aaron. But suspicions about PED use have caused many (most?) baseball fans to see his record as tainted.
2
Hank Aaron
Hank Aaron made history when he passed Babe Ruth atop the all-time home run list on April 8, 1974, and his 755 career long balls remained the all-time record for more than 30 years until Bonds passed him in 2007. For many, though, Aaron will always be the true home run king.
3
Babe Ruth
Babe Ruth earned his Sultan of Swat nickname thanks to a home run output that often put entire teams' homer totals to shame. Ruth's 714 homers are still considered a milestone achievement.
4
Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod finished his career just four homers shy of that super-elite 700 Club, but he's apparently willing to be oh-so-close and spend retirement on the outside looking in. Like Bonds, Rodriguez saw his career tainted by PED ties — he admitted to using them — leading some to question the legitimacy of his totals.
5
Willie Mays
The Say Hey Kid is regarded by many observers to be the greatest all-around player in baseball history. In addition to his 660 home runs, Mays — with a potent combination of speed, power and defense — finished with a .302 lifetime average, 3,283 hits and 156.2 WAR (wins above replacement).
6
Ken Griffey Jr.
There was a time when many baseball observers thought Ken Griffey Jr. had a real shot at the all-time home run record. But injury bug bit him enough times during his career to put that out of reach. Still, 630 home runs is plenty impressive.
7
Jim Thome
Thome is often the forgotten member of this exclusive club, as he produced the quietest 600-homer career in history. But Thome hit 35 or more homers in a season nine times, with a career high of 52 coming in 2002. The next year, he led the National League with 47 long balls.
8
Sammy Sosa
For all the joy Sosa brought baseball fans during his historic battle with Mark McGwire to break Roger Maris' single-season home run record in 1998, there's almost an equal amount of apathy about his 609 career homers. His ties to PEDs have turned many former admirers against him, and left some refusing to take his totals seriously in a way that's stragely different than with Bonds and A-Rod.
9
Albert Pujols
Albert Pujols is the newest member of the 600 Home Run Club, having reached the mark in 2017 — with a grand slam, no less. Pujols, 37, still has four more years on his contract after the 2017 season, so there's an outside chance he can reach the coveted 700 Club.