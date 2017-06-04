After signing a four-year contract with the Saints in March, Nick Fairley might never again suit up in the old gold and black.

Saints' Nick Fairley reportedly has career-threatening heart condition

The 29-year-old defensive tackle has been absent from organized team activities and the reason is a career-threatening heart condition, according to Fox Sports.



Saints DT Nick Fairley has been absent from OTA's bc of medical issues. Tests show heart trouble that could jeopardize future of his career.

— Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) June 3, 2017



Before the Lions selected Fairley in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, a heart condition was discovered during his pre-draft physical. It was a condition he had while at Auburn, where he was an All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year while helping the Tigers win a BCS national championship in 2010.

He's played six years in the NFL and, though his play has been inconsistent and he's missed time because of injuries, his medical issues have not been heart-related.

Fairley left the Lions after four seasons to sign with the Rams in 2015, but finished the year on injured reserve. He signed a one-year contract with the Saints last year and started all 16 games while posting a career-high 6 1/2 sacks. The Saints rewarded him with a four-year, $28 million contract in March.

Neither the Saints nor Fairley's agent provided comment when asked by NFL Media. Fairley's agent, Brian Overstreet, told NFL Media last week, that Fairley had not visited a doctor and "is good, just doing his own thing."