Miami Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez tossed the first no-hitter of his career in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Volquez tosses sixth no-hitter in Marlins history

The 33-year-old starting pitcher threw just 98 pitches for the sixth no-hitter in Marlins history, leading his team to a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Volquez walked just two batters in the game and faced the minimum 27 batters on his way to just his second win of the season.

It had been more than two years since Volquez even pitched into the eighth inning and the last time he did so was April 9, 2015.

That day he tossed eight innings, allowed four hits, one run and struck out five for the Kansas City Royals in a 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Saturday's outing was the sixth no-no in Marlins history and just the second in Marlins Park.

The only other pitcher to toss a no-hitter for the Marlins at their current park was Henderson Alvarez in the final week of the 2013 regular season.

Volquez completed Saturday's no-no even after getting tangled with Rey Fuentes at first base following the game's first at-bat.

While Volquez had never thrown a no-hitter before, he did toss a one-hitter July 19, 2012, in a victory for the San Diego Padres over the Houston Astros.

Volquez dedicated Saturday's game to former Royals team-mate Yordano Ventura, who died in a January car accident and would have turned 26 on Saturday.