Through gritted tweet: Barcelona congratulate Champions League winners Real Madrid

Sporting News
Barcelona congratulated bitter La Liga rivals Real Madrid on successfully retaining the Champions League trophy.

No team had won titles back-to-back in the Champions League era but that changed on Saturday when the title holders defeated 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero at the Principality Stadium, scoring twice to move a step closer to matching Lionel Messi's record of five Ballons d'Or.



And Barca – albeit through gritted teeth – praised Madrid on social media, having also been dethroned by the Spanish capital club in LaLiga.

In a tweet, Barca wrote: "Congratulations @realmadrid for winning the trophy in Cardiff".

Madrid will now face Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup, before going head-to-head with Barca in the two-legged Supercopa in August.

