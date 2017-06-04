Through gritted tweet: Barcelona congratulate Champions League winners Real Madrid

Barcelona congratulated bitter La Liga rivals Real Madrid on successfully retaining the Champions League trophy.

Same old sad story for Juventus

No team had won titles back-to-back in the Champions League era but that changed on Saturday when the title holders defeated 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero at the Principality Stadium, scoring twice to move a step closer to matching Lionel Messi's record of five Ballons d'Or.



And Barca – albeit through gritted teeth – praised Madrid on social media, having also been dethroned by the Spanish capital club in LaLiga.

In a tweet, Barca wrote: "Congratulations @realmadrid for winning the trophy in Cardiff".

Madrid will now face Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup, before going head-to-head with Barca in the two-legged Supercopa in August.