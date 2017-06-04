Cristiano Ronaldo is now a four-time Champions League winner after helping Real Madrid defeat Juventus in the 2017 final at the Millennium Stadium.

How many Champions League winners’ medals do Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid have?

The Portuguese became the first player to score in three Champions League finals in Cardiff, netting twice in Los Blancos' 4-1 victory over the Bianconeri.

By winning a fourth European title, Ronaldo has drawn level with Barcelona stars such as Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta and is now only two off the all-time record, held by Madrid legend Francisco Gento.

A number of Madrid greats from their run of five consecutive victories between 1956 and 1960, as well as Milan duo Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Costacurta, have won five European Cups and Ronaldo will hope to add his name to that list next season.

What is indisputable, though, is that the current Madrid team has proven itself to be true champions having won three Champions League titles in the past four years - and the proof is in their incredible medal hauls.

RONALDO'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MEDALS

Year

Team

Opponent

Goals

2008

Manchester United

Chelsea

1

2014

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

1

2016

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

0

2017

Real Madrid

Juventus

2



Ronaldo has played in five Champions League finals and won four of them, with his only defeat coming in 2009 to Barcelona and Messi. That was during his time at Manchester United.

The Portuguese had been crowned a champion of Europe for the first time a year prior, when United beat Chelsea after a 1-1 draw. Ronaldo scored during normal play but went on to miss his penalty during the shootout.

It took Ronaldo five years after joining Madrid to reach another final, but they have been the dominant side in the competition since that 2014 appearance. Ronaldo scored a late fourth goal in extra time to wrap up victory over Atletico Madrid before being held off the scoresheet but netting in the shootout against the same opponent in 2016.

His most recent display, against Juventus, was perhaps his best yet in this match. Ronaldo got Madrid up and running by opening the scoring before later adding a third to all but seal a fourth winner's medal.

REAL MADRID'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MEDALS

Player Champions League medals

Keylor Navas

2

Dani Carvajal

3

Sergio Ramos

3

Raphael Varane

3

Marcelo

3

Casemiro

3

Toni Kroos

3

Luka Modric

3

Isco

3

Cristiano Ronaldo

4

Karim Benzema

3

Kiko Casilla

2

Nacho

3

Gareth Bale

3

Mateo Kovacic

2

Marco Asensio

1

Alvaro Morata

2

Danilo

2



On the back of their latest success, Madrid now have an incredible amount of Champions League medals spread out through their squad as a whole.

From the 18 players in their matchday squad against Juventus alone - and bear in mind that did not include Pepe, James Rodriguez and Fabio Coentrao - Madrid can stack up 48 winners' medals in Europe's top competition.

Narrow that down to the starting XI and there are 33 medals in total, with every player having now won the Champions League three times except Keylor Navas (two) and Ronaldo (four).

Young stars such as Isco and Raphael Varane, both just 24, have already won the continent's greatest club honour three times in their short careers thus far.

Zidane has won the Champions League three times as a player and manager, and likely has a fourth medal from his stint as an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti in 2013-14. He is one of only seven men, along with the likes of Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff, to have won the trophy both on the field and in the dugout.