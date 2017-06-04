Michigan allows Grant Perry back on team despite pending felony, sexual assault misdemeanors

Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is back on the Wolverines football team despite facing four unresolved charges — including one felony and two for misdemeanor criminal sexual assault — the Detroit Free Press reports.

"He's back working out with the team," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Friday.

Originally scheduled for mid-May, Perry’s trial is now set for July 17, according to the Free Press. Harbaugh, though, said he expects Perry to be at camp this fall.

Michigan said in December that Perry’s suspension would not be lifted until his court case has been resolved.

Perry, a 20-year-old junior, was charged Dec. 22, 2016, with four offenses stemming from an alleged incident outside of an East Lansing bar on Oct. 15: two misdemeanors for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for inappropriately touching a woman; a felony for resisting/avoiding arrest (an officer was injured in pursuit); and possession of alcohol as a minor.

Perry was suspended by Michigan after the incident in October and missed three games. He was suspended again after being charged and did not play in the Orange Bowl or participate in spring practice.