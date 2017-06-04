Wings of Eagles produces stunning finish to win Epsom Derby

Wings of Eagles produced a remarkable last furlong to come from nowhere and clinch a sixth Epsom Derby triumph for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

With jockey Padraig Beggy riding in his maiden Derby, the 40-1 shot worked his way out of a cluster in front before streaking down the right to pip Cliffs of Moher and 7-2 favourite Cracksman.

Cliffs of Moher had been the most heavily tipped but began to sweat heavily only a couple of minutes before the race, causing its price to drift.

Douglas Macarthur led for much of the 1m 4f but tired down the final stretch and it looked as though Cracksman and Cliffs of Moher - ridden by Frankie Dettori and Ryan Moore respectively - would battle it out for the win until Wings of Eagles came storming down the outside to take it.

"Racing in this jersey, don't worry about the price, they always have a chance," a triumphant Beggy told ITV Sport.

"We got there at the right time in the end. They went out quick. In fairness to the big horse his best furlong of the race was his last.

"To be honest I probably had nearly given up on the big day but Aidan O'Brien made it happen so happy days."