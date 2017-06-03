CAF Champions League Review: Mayuka snatches draw for Zamalek, Al Ahli Tripoli thrash CAPS United

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Al Ahli Tripoli leapfrogged CAPS United and into second place in Group B of the CAF Champions League thanks to a 4-2 victory in Friday's encounter.

The Libyans were without a win from their opening two matches but produced a clinical display in Harare to move behind Zamalek in the standings.

Sameh Derbali's penalty and a strike from Salem Ablou put the visitors in control before Muaid Ellafi made it 3-0 after only 25 minutes.

Derbali netted a fourth nine minutes from time and, although Ronald Pfumbidzai's spot-kick and Hardlife Zvirekwi's goal halved the scoreline in the dying minutes, the home side could not muster a shock comeback.

Zamalek ensured they remain top of the group after a last-gasp equaliser from Emmanuel Mayuka sealed a 1-1 draw with USM Alger.

Farouk Chafai's 30th-minute goal looked to have given the visitors a valuable win in Borg El Arab but former Southampton man Mayuka pounced to turn the ball home in the 94th minute after USM goalkeeper Mohamed Zemmamouche dropped a simple long ball into the box.

Elsewhere, ES Tunis moved top of Group C thanks to a 2-1 win away to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sibusiso Vilakazi looked to have secured a point for the South Africans in Pretoria after he cancelled out Taha Yassine Khenissi's sixth-minute opener, but the Tunisia international won it in second-half stoppage time from the penalty spot to secure the victory.

