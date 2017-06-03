Ramos: Zidane gets the best out of 'complicated' Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos hailed Zinedine Zidane's ability to get the best out of a "complicated" Real Madrid side as Los Blancos prepare to defend their Champions League crown against Juventus.

Madrid are looking to become the first side to retain the famous trophy in the modern era in a battle between Spain and Italy's champion teams in Cardiff on Saturday.

A penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in Milan last year delivered an 11th European crown for the Bernabeu club, with Zidane turning around a season that began with rancour and poor performances under Rafael Benitez.

Having presided over incredible success in his season-and-a-half in charge, Zidane now has the full backing of Madrid's squad and his captain Ramos.

The defender told a news conference: "I've known the coach for many years, I'm not going to tell you anything new, you've got the numbers, the results speak on their own.

"We were proud from the first day he came to our team. We know that many coaches come to our team and it's a complicated team to have success with.

"We hope we have success as long as possible. For us he's a key component of our team."

Ramos does not believe that having won La Liga will give Madrid any benefit against Juventus - winners of six straight Scudetti.

"I think that in every final both teams go out there from zero," Ramos explained.

"I don't think that the fact we won La Liga will have a benefit, on the contrary.

"We enjoyed winning the league after a good season playing in La Liga so you feel even more satisfied because you achieved your goal.

"In that regard of course the team feels good because of the work, our dedication, our sacrifice over the whole season but tomorrow is a tough game.

"We know our opponent very well, we both have a 50-50 chance of>