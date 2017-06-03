Jamie Donaldson will take a two-stroke lead into the third round of the Nordea Masters after shooting a second consecutive four-under 69 in Sweden.

Donaldson still in charge at Nordea Masters

The Welshman reached eight under for the European Tour event at the demandingly long Barseback Golf and Country Club on Friday, two shots ahead of Italian Renato Paratore.

English pair Graeme Storm and Max Orrin, together with Frenchman Benjamin Hebert, are tied-third at five under.

Donaldson has only made three cuts in his last eight events, but he is threatening a significant return to form this week, having produced just one bogey throughout the first 36 holes of the tournament in Skane.

The 41-year-old, who has not won on the tour since 2014, when he qualified for the victorious European Ryder Cup team at Gleneagles, finished strongly with birdies at 16 and 17 to put himself in a promising position ahead of moving day.

"I played nicely," said Donaldson. "There were times when the ball wasn't where I wanted it to be, but I made some great escapes.

"The chipping and putting has been better over the last couple of days. I have been playing quite nicely recently but just not quite putting it all together but the first couple of days here, I've been able to do that.

"More of the same for the weekend, really. I've got my map of the golf course and how to play it. I don't know what the weather is going to do tomorrow, it might be windy, it might not, so we'll wake up and take it from there."

Chris Wood, Austin Connelly and Thorbjorn Olesen are tied sixth at four under, four strokes back from Donaldson.