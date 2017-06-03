Eduardo Rodriguez injury update: Red Sox lefty headed to DL after bullpen slip

Eduardo Rodriguez insisted he was fine after falling in the bullpen while warming up for Thursday night's start in Baltimore.

He ended up turning in his worst start of the season, surrendering four home runs in a 7-5 loss, and now the left-hander is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury.

Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski confirmed the roster move to reporters before Friday's game, saying the team hopes it's a short-term issue but Rodriguez will see Dr. James Andrews on Monday for a second opinion.



Rodriguez has had an issue with his kneecap dislocating, which is what this is related to.

Rodriguez's pregame tumble in the bullpen at Camden Yards was "nothing crazy," he told reporters following the game, and said his struggles were the result of just missing his pitches and the Orioles making good contact.

He convinced Red Sox manager John Farrell he was healthy enough to start and ended up lasting 5 2/3 innings, throwing 94 pitches.

"He got up, he finished his warmups, he came out (to start the game)," Farrell said, via the Herald. "I thought he had some swing-and-miss to his fastball as he typically elevates. I know we checked with him when he came in, checked with him in between every single inning, wasn’t complaining of anything and we continued on."

Rodriguez had been a reliable if unspectacular piece in the Boston rotation, entering Thursday's game with a 2.77 ERA and coming off six scoreless innings against the Mariners in his previous outing.

Brandon Workman was called up to replace Rodriguez on the roster. The Red Sox won't need another starter until June 10 due to an off day, and Dombrowski said Brian Johnson likely will get that start.