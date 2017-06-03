Nick Bonino, entire Penguins roster listed as 'game-time decision' for Game 3

After Penguins center Nick Bonino used his left ankle to block a slapshot from Predators defender P.K. Subban in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, Bonino had trouble standing and he had to be helped off the ice by two teammates and a trainer.

However, in true playoff hockey fashion, he returned to the ice for the next period in Pittsburgh's 4-1 victory againt Nashville.



oh OW pic.twitter.com/C9su59EvW5

— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 1, 2017



Bonino is listed as a game-time decision for Game 3 on Saturday in Nashville because of a "lower-body injury." But he's not alone. The Penguins' entire roster is listed as a game-time decision, coach Mike Sullivan said.



Coach Sullivan on Bonino's status: "Nick is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Everyone will be a game-time decision."

— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 2, 2017



It's a move on par with John Calipari announcing that all of Kentucky's basketball players, including walk-ons, were declaring for the 2016 NBA draft, and Sullivan revealed about as much information as Bill Belichick has in any press conference ever.

Something tells me the Penguins will have enough healthy players to field a team for Game 3.