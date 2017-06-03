Herrera happy at United despite Barca links

Ander Herrera has reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United amid talk of interest from Barcelona.

Former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde was appointed Barca boss this week and, having worked with Herrera before, he has been linked with a move for the United midfielder.

But Herrera - who made 50 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17 as United won the Community Shield, the League Cup and the Europa League - is happy at Old Trafford, insisting he still strives to pay the club back for signing him.

"I'm very thankful with Manchester United because they came to Spain to sign me three years ago," the Spain international told Sky Sports. "The only thing I have in my mind every time I'm on the pitch is that I want to give all the affection back.

"I think that's the right way. I try to go to the pitch and to finish the game and I cannot complain to myself. I can say I have given everything. I don't want to stop - I am very optimistic and a hard-working player.

"I want to keep playing, keep working hard, keep improving, not only personally but also with the club and the team; I want to keep improving to continue winning things.

"Of course, I'm happy with my development and I am happy with my time at the club so far, but I'm not going to stop here. I want to keep playing, keep improving, keep making our fans proud."