Enes Kanter's father arrested, Thunder center says

First the Turkish government allegedly put a hold on Enes Kanter's passport , then it might've issued a warrant for his arrest , now he says the government has arrested his father.



Kanter has been an outspoken opponent of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Kanter calls him "the Hitler of our century" in the tweet alleging that his father was arrested) and has even been accused of supporting the failed coup against Erdogan.

The Thunder center, born in Switzerland of Turkish parents, said on Outkick the Coverage with Clay Travis last week that he hasn't been able to speak to his family for the better part of two years and family members have even had to change their names to avoid prosecution by the government.

And if this story is true, it appears even that wasn't enough to keep the government at bay.


Kanter has yet to comment publicly on the situation to reporters.

