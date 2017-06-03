UFC 212 fight card: Aldo vs. Holloway date, time, PPV price

The UFC 212 fight card, the Ultimate Fighting Championship's fifth pay-per-view event of the year, is set for Saturday night at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

UFC 212's main event, Aldo vs. Holloway, features a bout to determine who is the undisputed UFC featherweight champion as titleholder Jose Aldo goes up against interim champ Max Holloway. The fight card's co-main event is a battle of top contenders and former title challengers in the women's strawweight division as Claudia Gadelha fights Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Coming off a disastrous 13-second loss to current lightweight Conor McGregor back at UFC 194, Aldo (26-2) became the interim 145-pound champion when he defeated Frankie Edgar by unanimous decision at UFC 200 in July. The Brazilian was named the full champion after the UFC forced McGregor to relinquish the belt when he won the 155-pound title.

Holloway (17-3) won the interim strip when he battered Anthony Pettis by third-round TKO at UFC 206 in December.

Aldo, 30, and Holloway, 25, are the two best fighters at 145 pounds. Aldo has won 19 of his past 20 fights and Holloway enters the biggest match of his career, winning 10 consecutive bouts.

Gadelha (14-2) has fought strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk on two occasions, including one title fight, but lost both matches. She is coming off a unanimous-decision victory over Courtney Casey at UFC Fight Night 100 back in November.

Kowalkiewica (10-1) suffered the first defeat of her career to Jedrzejczyk by unanimous decision at UFC 205 in November, but gave the champion all she could handle.

While not the strongest UFC fight card of the year, the two co-main events make it a must-see show. Here is all you need to know about the UFC 212 fight card, schedule and Ado vs. Holloway (all times ET).

UFC 212 fight card: Schedule, date, times

The first preliminary fight is available for UFC.com's Fight Pass members beginning at 6:30 p.m. The remaining preliminary fights can be viewed on Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. Pay-per-view coverage begins at 10 p.m. Aldo and Holloway should enter the Octagon around 12:30 a.m.

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway PPV price

The main card on pay-per-view can be purchased for $59.99 in HD. For more information on how to order UFC 212 Aldo vs. Holloway, ask your TV provider.

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway live streaming PPV

You can also live stream UFC 212 and the Aldo vs. Holloway main card on UFC.TV for $59.99.

UFC 212 fight card

Main card

- José Aldo (c) vs. Max Holloway (ic) for undisputed Featherweight Championship



- Cláudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz; Women's Strawweight



- Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt; Middleweight



- Paulo Borrachinha vs. Oluwale Bamgbose; Middleweight



- Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros; Welterweight

Preliminary card

- Raphael Assunção vs. Marlon Moraes; Bantamweight



- Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Eric Spicely; Middleweight



- Johnny Eduardo vs. Matthew Lopez; Bantamweight

- Iuri Alcântara vs. Brian Kelleher; Bantamweight



- Viviane Pereira vs. Jamie Moyle; Women's Strawweight



- Luan Chagas vs. Jim Wallhead; Welterweight



- Marco Beltrán vs. Deiveson Figueiredo; Flyweight

