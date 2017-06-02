Two years ago, Amir Johnson left Toronto to sign with the Celtics, and left his beloved Raptors fans with a heartfelt message on social media. “Don’t take this as a goodbye,” he said, “but more of a see you later.”

NBA free agency rumors: Amir Johnson, Raptors strongly considering reunion, SN sources say

That later could be coming soon. Johnson is slated to be a free agent this summer after spending the last two seasons in Boston. There’s virtually no chance that the Celtics, who are planning to bring in young big guys Ante Zizic and Guerschon Yabusele, will re-sign Johnson come July. Johnson started 77 games for Boston, but was the starter in only nine of the team’s 18 playoff games and did not play at all in four of them.

But his Boston exit could lead Johnson back to his adopted home in Toronto. Multiple league sources told Sporting News this week that there is mutual interest in getting Johnson back onto the Raptors’ roster this summer.

Toronto’s priority remains finding a way to keep both point guard Kyle Lowry and power forward Serge Ibaka. That could be a tall order for a team with a little less than $30 million in cap space and about $50 million under the luxury tax.

But once those issues are settled, bringing back Johnson is a strong consideration on Toronto’s list. He was a community favorite in his six seasons in Toronto, participating in the city’s Zombie Walk and hosting a party for his biggest fans under the banner of his “I Roll With Amir” event. He also had the red Raptors’ claw carved into his hair for a while.

Johnson will have options when he hits free agency, with a handful of teams having expressed interest, a source said. If the Raptors need too much time to sort out other issues, Johnson would look elsewhere. But a return to Toronto would be the best fit for all involved. In the end, this summer, Johnson could come through on his vow to see Raptors fans later.