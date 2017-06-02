Brumbies appointed Dan McKellar as head coach for the 2018 Super Rugby season, replacing the outgoing Stephen Larkham.

McKellar to replace Larkham as Brumbies head coach

Larkham, who took over at the helm in 2014, will leave Brumbies at the end of the campaign, making his attack coach role with the Wallabies a full-time position.

McKellar has been at Brumbies since 2013 and the assistant will replace Larkham, the club announced on Friday.

"I am feel honoured and privileged to be taking over as head coach of this fantastic club," he said.

"It's a wonderful club to be part of and I am looking forward to helping shape the future of the Brumbies, on and off the field.

"Having worked with Stephen for several years, and been part of the Brumbies set-up since 2013, I am confident that we have some exciting times ahead of us.

"We have lots of young talent at the club and are in the process of looking to consolidate our playing resources for next season."

McKellar was a member of Queensland Reds in 2005-06 and also played club rugby in Scotland and Ireland.

Brumbies are top of the Australian Conference this season, despite losing seven of 12 matches.