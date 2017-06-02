Former Pistons GM Jack McCloskey, architect of 'Bad Boys' teams, dies at 91

Jack McCloskey, the man who helped build the rosters of the Pistons teams that won NBA titles in 1989 and 1990, died Thursday at the age of 91.

The Pistons announced Thursday that McCloskey died in Savannah, Ga., after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

McCloskey became Pistons general manager in 1979 and held the position until 1992. The Pistons made the NBA playoffs nine straight years from 1984-92 with five straight trips to the Eastern Conference finals and three NBA Finals appearances, including the two titles.

Nicknamed "Trader Jack" for his proclivity to make deals, McCloskey is given credit as the architect for Detroit's famed "Bad Boys" teams led by Isiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer and Vinnie Johnson. Both Laimbeer and Johnson were acquired in separate trades. McCloskey also acquired post player Rick Mahorn in 1985.

In addition to brokering trades that bolstered Detroit's roster, "Trader Jack" was also savvy in the draft. He picked Thomas second overall in the 1981 draft and took fellow Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars in the first round of the 1985 NBA Draft. He picked John Salley 11th overall in 1986 and then took a chance on a little-known prospect named Dennis Rodman in the second round of the '86 draft.

Perhaps the best move McCloskey made during his time with the Pistons was hiring Chuck Daly in 1983 as the team's coach. Daly was able to harness the talent McCloskey acquired and set franchise records with 467 regular-season victories and 71 playoff wins.

The Pistons honored McCloskey and his teams' successes with a ceremony in 2008 when a banner with his name was raised to the rafters.



McCloskey later served in the front office of the Timberwolves from 1992-95 and was then in the Raptors office in 2004 on an interim basis.

The McCloskey family announced last month that Alzheimer's disease had stricken its patriarch. He and his wife, Leslie, had a son, Mike, and daughter, Molly, who has become a best-selling author.