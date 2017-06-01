A handful of big names could wind up getting dealt before the annual non-waiver trade deadline at the end of July, but those big names probably aren’t going anywhere soon.

MLB trade rumors 2017: Five impact players who could be dealt in June

Gerrit Cole, for example, could potentially be available but the Pirates aren’t going to deal him while they’re still within shouting distance of the NL Central lead. White Sox closer David Roberston is likely to be dealt, but he’s been so good this season that the Southsiders can afford to wait and let the price for him rise as he records saves and strikeouts and contending teams suffer injuries to the back end of the bullpen. Same thing with A’s ace Sonny Gray, who’s still proving he’s back to his ace form after a rocky 2016.

But you’ll see a couple of important pieces — guys who can make big impacts on the playoff picture, even if they’re not big names — move long before July arrives.

Let’s look at a few of those players.

J.D. Martinez, Tigers

Why he could move soon: For starters, he’s producing better numbers than almost any hitter who could potentially be moved before this year’s trade deadline; he has eight homers and 17 RBIs in 18 games so far in 2017. He’s a free agent after the season, which separates him from most other Tigers who could potentially get moved if the team decides to go full sell-off. They aren’t likely to extend him, what with all the other burdensome contracts on the books, and even extending a qualifying offer would represent a big raise for Martinez. So if they’re going to deal him, deal him now.

Alex Cobb, Rays

Why he could move soon: The Rays have a rotation full of starting pitchers who other teams will call and ask about, but Cobb is the most likely to move because he’s the only one who’s a free agent after the season. He’s been pretty darn good through his first 11 starts this season (3.67 ERA) and could move quickly because, at least theoretically, trade discussions won’t be as complicated as potential deals for Chris Archer (club control through 2021 with the option) or Jake Odorizzi (club control through 2019) might be. The Rays won’t give him an extension because that’s not how they operate with their budget constraints.

Brad Hand, Padres

Why he could move soon: Hand is a lefty reliever in his Age 27 season who is averaging 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. That’s pretty appealing to a contender looking for back-end-of-the-bullpen help. He’s under club control through 2019, which means the Padres don’t have to trade him, but his value also is pretty high right now with his production (1.82 ERA) and those years of control, which means he’ll bring back a higher price today than he will this time next year.

Jason Vargas, Royals

Why he could move soon: The veteran lefty’s trade value will never be as high as it is right this very minute. He’s back from a season lost to injury and has been outstanding early this season (2.39 ERA in 10 starts). Will Vargas finish the year with a sub-3.00 ERA? That’s doubtful, considering he’s 34 and his career-best ERA is 3.71. The Royals would be well-served to turn this blessing of a quick start into a prospect or two from a contender looking to shore up the back end of its rotation.

Pat Neshek, Phillies

Why he could move soon: Same basic philosophy as most of the other guys on this list. The Phillies should get what they can for Neshek while he’s pitching so very well — the 36-year-old right-handed free agent-to-be has a 0.98 ERA and 0.873 WHIP while pitching mostly the seventh and eighth innings. Philadelphia might have harbored thoughts of contention at some point this spring, but the club is floundering around at the bottom of the NL East (which is saying something), and Neshek has much more value to the team as a trade chip than he does as a member of the bullpen.