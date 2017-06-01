Mike Brown was fired twice by the Cavs, and one of those times was partially the result of Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving regrets how he treated Mike Brown when he coached Cavs

The talented point guard was the No. 1 pick by the team, so Cleveland obviously wanted to keep him. But the team was worried about Irving's relationship with Brown and thought the guard might leave if he was still the coach.

Looking back, as Irving prepares to face Brown, currently acting coach of the Warriors, he realizes he could have handled it better.



"I understand that things happen in this league sometimes, whether controlled or uncontrolled. You know, it's just a learning experience. I was a 21-year-old kid, just trying to lead a franchise, and he was a new head coach that I had to get introduced to a new offense, new players, as well as new system. So, it was a learning experience, to say the least. It wasn't something — I kind of regret being part of that, because he was just trying to teach me a lot of things that I didn't necessarily understand as a 21-year-old in the NBA."



As for Brown, he's not looking at this as a revenge game. He says when he looks back on his Cleveland coaching days, he has fond memories. As acting coach, replacing the ailing Steve Kerr, Brown is too focused on trying to help his current team win to spend any energy on plotting his revenge.

MORE:

The 5 biggest differences from Cavs vs. Warriors in 2016 NBA Finals to 2017





"A lot of people have said this to me, and maybe I am made up differently — I'm not looking at this as Cleveland fired me twice, this is the time to get back at them, or is there any extra incentive? No, I just want to win. I don't care who it is, I just want to be a part of a winning program and be the last team standing."



Game 1 starts Thursday night, and Brown is expected to be on the sideline for Golden State as coach.