Kevin Durant may take less money to keep Warriors core intact, report says

After years of failing to get over the hump in Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant is enjoying winning with the Warriors.

Kevin Durant may take less money to keep Warriors core in tact, report says

According to ESPN.com, Durant is so content in Golden State that he willing to forgo the maximum contract he is eligible for this offseason in order to keep the team's main group in tact.

Despite battling a knee injury toward the end of the regular season, Durant enjoyed an impressive first year with the Warriors. The sweet-shooting small forward averaged 25.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, while adding length and versatility to an already stacked roster.

Durant's stance, if it holds true, will make life easier for the Warriors this offseason because point guard Stephen Curry is in line to sign one of the new five-year, "supermax" contracts when the season ends.

Should Durant ultimately take less than the league max, it would create a positive domino effect on Golden State's entire offseason. Not only would they comfortably be able to supply Curry with the pay raise he deserves, they may also be able to keep one or both of free agents Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

But first, Durant, like all his Warriors teammates, will be focused on beating the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, starting with Game 1 Thursday night.