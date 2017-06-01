Did Venus Williams accidentally reveal the gender of Serena's baby?

Venus Williams is feeling good after Wednesday's 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kurumi Nara in the French Open second round, but that giddiness might have led to the divulgence of secret information regarding sister Serena's pregnancy.

Venus was being interviewed by reporters after the win when she was asked what she wants Serena's baby to call her.

"She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt,'” Venus said, via ABC.com.

She?!

Venus continued that she and her two other sisters, Isha and Lyndrea Price, are all trying to get Serena to name the baby in their honor.

“Of course, every day we're like, Baby Vee, Baby Isha, Baby Lyn, so we all want the baby to be named after us,” Venus said.

Looks like the cat is out of the bag now!

Serena has been tight-lipped about her pregnancy and managed to hide it from the public for the first several months, but was forced to make an announcement in April after she accidently posted a public Snapchat of her belly with the caption "20 weeks."

It's the first child for both Williams and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.