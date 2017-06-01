Ahead of Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers are already preparing their look for next season.

Look: Cavaliers unveil new logos for 2017-18 season

The Cavs announced Wednesday an updated logo collection for the 2017-18 season that "simplifies and modernizes the look of the Cavaliers brand." Of course, one of the five new-look logos will pay homage to the Cavs overcoming a 3-1 deficit en route to winning the NBA title last year.



In 2017-18, we'll simplify and modernize the Cavs brand to reflect our team evolution and franchise growth.



The Cavs worked with Nike on the new logos which will carry both the popular “C-Sword” and “C” logos from previous years, with navy and gold remaining the primary colors.

New for next season, black will be officially introduced as a new and permanent addition to the team's color palette. The color is a nod to the historic turning point in the 2016 Finals when the Cavs wore their black-sleeved uniforms in Games 5 and 7 when they beat the Warriors.