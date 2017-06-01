Marcus Mariota isn't the only Titans quarterback on the road to recovery.

Titans QB Matt Cassel out six weeks as Marcus Mariota continues recovery

Veteran backup Matt Cassel hurt his right (throwing hand) thumb Tuesday and will need a pin surgically inserted to aid the recovery. He is expected to be out six weeks, coach Mike Mularkey said.

That means Cassel, 35, will miss the remainder of offseason training and mandatory minicamp in June.

As a result, backup quarterbacks Alex Tanney and Tyler Ferguson will get the majority of snaps in the interim.

Mariota has returned to the field and taken a few snaps at the team's OTAs this week but still is limited as he continues to recover from a broken right fibula suffered in the team's Week 16 loss to the Jaguars in December.

His recovery timetable was five months, meaning he is on time to return in full before training camp starts.