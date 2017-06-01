The JSW owned outfit had a rough I-League journey in the 2017 edition of the tournament as they earned a fourth spot finish despite being the then defending champions of India's top tier. However, the Blues from Bengaluru turned their fate around the following month as they clinched the Federation Cup at Cuttack. Ensuing their eventful run this season, we take a look at the players who stood out for the Southern Eagles.

3. UDANTA SINGH

Indian Football: Who is Bengaluru FC's player of the season?

The young winger played a key role in the playmaking process of the South India outfit. Udanta, from the right flank, often laid the ball for his attackers in the opposition's box to create goal scoring opportunities which led to two assists being registered under his name. Apart from supporting his strikers, the Manipuri also added three goals for his side.

Having delivered as many as 29 key passes in the I-League, Udanta, with his pace, added spice in the build-up. A product of the Tata Football Academy, the 20-year-old was one of the top players who excelled on the flanks.

2. CK VINEETH

The Kerala-born forward featured in 15 games for the Blues in India's top flight and netted a total of seven goals for Albert Roca's army. Apart from stepping up whenever needed in the league, Vineeth was also instrumental in sealing the Federation Cup for Bengaluru as he registered dual strikes in the thrilling finale whose winner was decided in the extra time.

A fan favourite in the attack, the 29-year-old was promising in his play as he possessed 69% pass success rate. Owing to his commendable form, the Indian international proved to be a formidable factor in the Southerners' attacking forces.

1. SUNIL CHHETRI

The 32-year-old skipper was undoubtedly the best player for the men in blue as he often took charge of the proceedings in the attacking department. Although the Secunderabad-born forward was absent towards the end of the Federation Cup due to an injury, he played a vital role in leading his side to the top four spot in the I-League.

With six goals to his name and four assists too, Chhetri lead by an example for his fellow team-mates. With a 63% dribbling rate and 71% tackle record, it is safe to state that the man with the captain's armband was indeed the club's player of the season.