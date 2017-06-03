Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks: Lineup advice, strategy for Friday, June 2

I want to use this Friday as an opportunity to try something out with this article. Since the chalk has busted pretty often in daily fantasy baseball this season, I think tournament strategies have become more profitable by finding ways to pivot off the most popular teams. Tonight will be another chalk night with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, which means cash games will likely be determined by choosing the right value guys for your lineup. It wouldn’t surprise me to see cash games with very similar roster builds.

So, why not do something different? Today I offer up some players at the pitching position who I think are more suited for tournaments. These guys may be a little riskier than the people I normally write up, but hopefully we can get some low ownership on a 14-game slate. Cheap, contrarian pitching will allow you to pay for whatever bats you like, and every night the top of the leader boards seems to indicate that nailing the right low-owned pitcher is crucial to winning roster builds. Let’s look at some potential options who can give you the opportunity take home that big check to start the weekend!

Pitcher

German Marquez, Rockies at Padres (DraftKings: $7,200; FanDuel: $8,800)

The 22-year-old righty has pitched well after starting his MLB call-up with two rough outings in Coors Field. Now on the road in pitcher-friendly San Diego, there is some potential for Marquez to have a good outing tonight at a fair price. He doesn’t have the best strikeout stuff, but we’ve seen him get enough K’s. If he can limit the runs he should be fine. Don’t forget this San Diego team is amongst lead leaders in strikeouts.

JC Ramirez, Angels vs. Twins (DraftKings: $6,900; FanDuel: $8,400)

Taking the Twins out of Target Field has a drastic effect on their offense. Ranked in the top 10 in run-scoring production at home, the Twins drop all the way to fourth worst in the league when visiting opposing ball parks. Playing in LA won’t provide any extra help tonight. Ramirez has been good at limiting runs, and he could be in a prime spot to exceed his value.

Clayton Richard, Padres vs. Rockies (DraftKings: $7,400; FanDuel: $5,200)

It’s by no means a safe pick, but a pitcher priced lower than some of the batters can take you a long way in GPPs. At this price tag, you realistically only need 15-20 points to be in a really good spot, granted your bats also perform. Attacking the Rockies away from Coors Field isn’t a bad strategy when the team has a 3.9 implied run total. If Richard can last six or seven innings, he could massively exceed his price tag.

Expensive Bat

JD Martinez, OF, Tigers (DraftKings: $5,900; FanDuel: $4,100)

Finding cheap, contrarian pitchers can help us squeeze in whichever bats we want, and JD is my top play of the night. I expect him to be popular if the weather holds up, but this is a situation where I will find other spots to be unique. His batted-ball numbers are just too good to overlook, as he has a 60-percent hard-hit rate over the past two weeks with multiple games of hard-hit rates of 100 percent, where he’s been so locked in he’s smashing the ball every at-bat. In the same time period, he has a 59-percent fly-ball rate. Simply put, Martinez is crushing the baseball and putting it in the air more consistently than any other player right now. He’s always a candidate to have a big game when he’s swinging a bat this hard.

Mid-Tier Bat

Aaron Hicks, OF, Yankees (DraftKings: $4,000; FanDuel: $3,300)

Hicks has been dominating at the plate, and now he has hits in his past five games. Tonight the Yankees go up against Francisco Liriano in his first start back from the DL. The Toronto bullpen had to work hard last night, and if Liriano struggles with his control, as he’s been known to, this could get ugly quick. While I expect the Yankees to be heavily discussed and a popular option tonight, Hicks is often the batter who goes overlooked in New York stacks. Hicks hits lefty pitching hard, and in the Rogers Centre that makes him a dangerous fantasy threat. It will be interesting to see if his hot streak brings more attention to him, but if he bats lower in the Yankees lineup, I think we will be fine for a low-owned play.

Bargain Bat

Brandon Phillips, 2B, Braves (DraftKings: $3,700; FanDuel: $2,600)

Narrative street is one of my favorite things to target in other sports, I’ve been around plenty of professional athletes, and at the end of the day we cannot forget these guys are humans before ballplayers. In DFS baseball we don’t get too many chances to chase a revenge storyline, but that changes tonight as Phillips heads back to Cincinnati for the first time. If there’s any player in the league who seems like a guy who would want to remind his old team what they had, it feels like it would be “Dat Dude.” Phillips is fairly priced and gets a strong matchup with gas can Bronson Arroyo in the tiny Great American Ball Park. Vegas likes the Braves, projecting them to score five runs, the third highest of the night. Phillips is going to be doing all that he can to send a message, and I expect that extra motivation to hustle will translate to a strong fantasy performance.

Stack of the Day:

Atlanta Braves vs Bronson Arroyo

Continuing with more of a tournament mindset, I really like the Braves tonight visiting Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. I think a lot of ownership is going to be on the Reds side of this matchup, but it’s Atlanta who is coming up as the most reasonably priced stack, with just as much opportunity. The Braves never carry high ownership, and I think they will once again get over looked despite having one of the higher run totals. Here’s my favorite way to stack Atlanta tonight:

1. Inciarte

2. Phillips

3. Markakis

4. Kemp

5. Adams

