Jake Waddell and his catfish are off the hook.

Charges dropped against 'redneck' Stanley Cup catfish thrower

The charges pending against the Predators fan for throwing a catfish onto the ice at PPG Paints Arena during Monday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final have been dismissed, the Allegheny County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

"Having reviewed the affidavit involving Mr. Waddell as well as the television coverage of the incident, District Attorney Zappala has made the determination that the actions of Mr. Waddell do not rise to the level of criminal charges," spokesman Mike Manko said in a statement posted on Facebook. "As such, the three charges filed against Mr. Waddell will be withdrawn in a timely manner."

Waddell, a Nolensville, Tenn., resident, initially was charged with disorderly conduct, possessing an instrument of crime and disrupting a meeting. He came up with the idea to travel 45 minutes to Pittsburgh for the start of the championship series while visiting his in-laws in Boardman, Ohio.

“I thought, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be awesome to get to go to that game?’” Waddell told Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone on Tuesday. “And then, like an ignorant redneck, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome to throw a catfish on the ice at this game?’”

Waddell packed his own bottom-feeder from Tennessee "because it’s more original to throw one of our catfish." After masking the smell with Old Spice cologne, he sliced the catfish and ran over it with his truck to ensure he could vacuum-seal it and hide it under a pair of compression shorts to pass through security.

Once inside PPG Paints Arena, Waddell went to the restroom, removed the fish, and wrapped it in a free T-shirt and towel handed out at the gate. With the help of his cousin and some fellow Predators fans the two bumped into at the game, Waddell snuck into a lower section and tossed the catfish onto the ice.