Road to College World Series: Super regionals bracket, scores, schedule

The NCAA baseball tournament regionals started with 64 teams on the road to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Now it's on to the super regionals schedule.
Of the top eight seeds entering the regionals, No. 1 Oregon State, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 TCU and No. 7 Louisville advanced to the super regionals. Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State Davidson, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Sam Houston State, Florida State, Mississippi State, Missouri State and Wake Forest join them in the super regionals. The winner of each best-of-three series will advance to the College World Series.
The order of first-round games for the College World Series will be announced Monday, June 12. The 71st College World Series begins play Saturday, June 17, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Here is the schedule and bracket for the NCAA baseball tournament super regionals as we continue the road to the 2017 College World Series.
NCAA baseball tournament bracket: Super regionals schedule
All series are best-of-three; all times Eastern; all Game 3s are "if necessary"; game times and ESPN network subject to change.
The following four super regionals will be played Friday (June 9), Saturday (June 10), and Sunday (June 11) if necessary.
JUNE 9-11
Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10)
Game 1: Louisville 5, Kentucky 2
Game 2: Louisville 6, Kentucky 2
Louisville advances to College World Series
Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21)
Game 1: Texas A&M 7, Davidson 6, 15 innings
Game 2: Texas A&M 12, Davidson 6
Texas A&M advances to College World Series
Cal State Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach State (41-18-1)
Game 1: Long Beach State 3, Cal State Fullerton 0
Game 2: Cal State Fullerton 12, Long Beach State 0
Game 3: Cal State Fullerton 2, Long Beach State 1
Cal State Fullerton advances to College World Series
Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 Oregon State (52-4)
Game 1: Oregon State 8, Vanderbilt 4
Game 2: Oregon State 9, Vanderbilt 2
Oregon State advances to College World Series
The following four super regionals will be played Saturday (June 10), Sunday (June 11), and Monday (June 12) if necessary.
JUNE 10-12
Sam Houston State (44-21) at Florida State (43-21)
Game 1: Florida State 7, Sam Houston State 6
Game 2: Florida State 19, Sam Houston State 0
Florida State advances to College World Series
Wake Forest (42-18) at No. 3 Florida (45-17)
Game 1: Florida 2, Wake Forest 1, 11 innings
Game 2: Wake Forest 8, Florida 6, 11 innings
Game 3: Florida 3, Wake Forest 0
Florida advances to College World Series
Missouri State (43-18) at No. 6 TCU (45-16)
Game 1: TCU 3, Missouri State 2
Game 2: TCU 8, Missouri State 1
Texas Christian advances to College World Series
Mississippi State (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17)
Game 1: LSU 4, Mississippi State 3
Game 2: LSU 14, Mississippi State 4
LSU advances to College World Series
NCAA baseball tournament regional results
Corvallis Regional winner vs. Clemson Regional winner
Corvallis Regional
1. Oregon State
4. Holy Cross
3. Yale
2. Nebraska
Clemson Regional
1. Clemson 4. UNC Greensboro
3. St. John's
2. Vanderbilt
Long Beach Regional winner vs. Stanford Regional winner
Long Beach Regional
1. Long Beach State
4. San Diego State
3. UCLA
2. Texas
Stanford Regional
1. Stanford
4. Sacramento State
3. BYU
2. Cal State Fullerton
Lubbock Regional winner vs. Tallahassee Regional winner
Lubbock Regional
1. Texas Tech 4. Delaware
3. Sam Houston State
2. Arizona
Tallahassee Regional
1. Florida State
4. Tennessee Tech 3. Auburn 2. UCF
Hattiesburg Regional winner vs. Baton Rouge Regional winner
Hattiesburg Regional
1. Southern Miss 4. Illinois-Chicago
3. South Alabama
2. Mississippi State
Baton Rouge Regional
1. LSU
4. Texas Southern
3. Rice
2. Southeastern Louisiana
Chapel Hill Regional winner vs. Houston Regional winner
Chapel Hill Regional
1. North Carolina
4. Davidson
3. Michigan
2. Florida Gulf Coast
Houston Regional
1. Houston 4. Iowa
3. Texas A&M
2. Baylor
Lexington Regional winner vs. Louisville Regional winner
Lexington Regional
1. Kentucky
4. Ohio 3. N.C. State 2. Indiana
Louisville Regional
1. Louisville
4. Radford
3. Xavier
2. Oklahoma
Fort Worth Regional winner vs. Fayetteville Regional winner
Fort Worth Regional
1. TCU
4. Central Connecticut State 3. Dallas Baptist 2. Virginia
Fayetteville Regional
1. Arkansas 4. Oral Roberts
3. Oklahoma State
2. Missouri State
Winston-Salem Regional winner vs. Gainesville Regional winner
Winston-Salem Regional
1. Wake Forest
4. UMBC
3. Maryland
2. West Virginia
Gainesville Regional
1. Florida
4. Marist 3. Bethune-Cookman 2. South Florida
College baseball rankings: Top 25
USA Today Baseball Top 25 Coaches Poll
|RK
|TEAM
|W-L
|PVS
|1
|Oregon St. (29)
|49-4
|1
|2
|North Carolina
|47-12
|2
|3
|LSU
|43-17
|6
|4
|Florida
|42-16
|4
|5
|Texas Tech
|43-15
|3
|6
|Louisville
|47-10
|5
|7
|TCU
|42-16
|7
|8
|Stanford
|40-14
|8
|9
|Long Beach St.
|37-17-1
|11
|10
|Kentucky
|39-20
|9
|11
|Virginia
|42-14
|10
|12
|Arkansas
|42-17
|13
|13
|Southern Miss
|48-14
|12
|14
|Wake Forest
|39-18
|16
|15
|Clemson
|39-19
|14
|16
|Arizona
|37-19
|17
|17
|Florida State
|39-20
|NR
|18
|Mississippi St.
|36-24
|19
|19
|Cal St. Fullerton
|34-21
|18
|20
|Houston
|40-19
|NR
|21
|Michigan
|42-15
|15
|22
|Missouri St.
|40-17
|21
|23
|St. John's
|42-11
|20
|24
|UCF
|40-20
|22
|25
|Texas
|37-22
|NR
Dropped Out: Nebraska (23), Auburn (24), Texas A&M (25)
(updated June 11)