Road to College World Series: Super regionals bracket, scores, schedule

The NCAA baseball tournament regionals started with 64 teams on the road to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Now it's on to the super regionals schedule.

Of the top eight seeds entering the regionals, No. 1 Oregon State, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 TCU and No. 7 Louisville advanced to the super regionals. Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State Davidson, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Sam Houston State, Florida State, Mississippi State, Missouri State and Wake Forest join them in the super regionals. The winner of each best-of-three series will advance to the College World Series.

The order of first-round games for the College World Series will be announced Monday, June 12. The 71st College World Series begins play Saturday, June 17, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Here is the schedule and bracket for the NCAA baseball tournament super regionals as we continue the road to the 2017 College World Series.

All series are best-of-three; all times Eastern; all Game 3s are "if necessary"; game times and ESPN network subject to change.

The following four super regionals will be played Friday (June 9), Saturday (June 10), and Sunday (June 11) if necessary.

JUNE 9-11

Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10)



Game 1: Louisville 5, Kentucky 2



Game 2: Louisville 6, Kentucky 2

Louisville advances to College World Series

Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21)



Game 1: Texas A&M 7, Davidson 6, 15 innings



Game 2: Texas A&M 12, Davidson 6

Texas A&M advances to College World Series

Cal State Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach State (41-18-1)



Game 1: Long Beach State 3, Cal State Fullerton 0



Game 2: Cal State Fullerton 12, Long Beach State 0



Game 3: Cal State Fullerton 2, Long Beach State 1

Cal State Fullerton advances to College World Series

Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 Oregon State (52-4)



Game 1: Oregon State 8, Vanderbilt 4



Game 2: Oregon State 9, Vanderbilt 2

Oregon State advances to College World Series

The following four super regionals will be played Saturday (June 10), Sunday (June 11), and Monday (June 12) if necessary.

JUNE 10-12

Sam Houston State (44-21) at Florida State (43-21)



Game 1: Florida State 7, Sam Houston State 6



Game 2: Florida State 19, Sam Houston State 0

Florida State advances to College World Series

Wake Forest (42-18) at No. 3 Florida (45-17)



Game 1: Florida 2, Wake Forest 1, 11 innings



Game 2: Wake Forest 8, Florida 6, 11 innings



Game 3: Florida 3, Wake Forest 0

Florida advances to College World Series

Missouri State (43-18) at No. 6 TCU (45-16)



Game 1: TCU 3, Missouri State 2



Game 2: TCU 8, Missouri State 1

Texas Christian advances to College World Series

Mississippi State (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17)



Game 1: LSU 4, Mississippi State 3



Game 2: LSU 14, Mississippi State 4

LSU advances to College World Series

NCAA baseball tournament regional results

Corvallis Regional winner vs. Clemson Regional winner

Corvallis Regional

1. Oregon State

4. Holy Cross



3. Yale



2. Nebraska

Clemson Regional

1. Clemson

4. UNC Greensboro



3. St. John's

2. Vanderbilt

Long Beach Regional winner vs. Stanford Regional winner

Long Beach Regional

1. Long Beach State

4. San Diego State



3. UCLA

2. Texas

Stanford Regional

1. Stanford



4. Sacramento State



3. BYU

2. Cal State Fullerton

Lubbock Regional winner vs. Tallahassee Regional winner

Lubbock Regional

1. Texas Tech

4. Delaware

3. Sam Houston State

2. Arizona

Tallahassee Regional

1. Florida State

4. Tennessee Tech

3. Auburn

2. UCF

Hattiesburg Regional winner vs. Baton Rouge Regional winner

Hattiesburg Regional

1. Southern Miss

4. Illinois-Chicago



3. South Alabama

2. Mississippi State

Baton Rouge Regional

1. LSU

4. Texas Southern



3. Rice



2. Southeastern Louisiana

Chapel Hill Regional winner vs. Houston Regional winner

Chapel Hill Regional

1. North Carolina

4. Davidson

3. Michigan



2. Florida Gulf Coast

Houston Regional

1. Houston

4. Iowa

3. Texas A&M

2. Baylor

Lexington Regional winner vs. Louisville Regional winner

Lexington Regional

1. Kentucky

4. Ohio

3. N.C. State

2. Indiana

Louisville Regional

1. Louisville

4. Radford



3. Xavier



2. Oklahoma

Fort Worth Regional winner vs. Fayetteville Regional winner

Fort Worth Regional

1. TCU

4. Central Connecticut State

3. Dallas Baptist

2. Virginia

Fayetteville Regional

1. Arkansas

4. Oral Roberts



3. Oklahoma State

2. Missouri State

Winston-Salem Regional winner vs. Gainesville Regional winner

Winston-Salem Regional

1. Wake Forest

4. UMBC



3. Maryland



2. West Virginia

Gainesville Regional

1. Florida

4. Marist

3. Bethune-Cookman

2. South Florida

College baseball rankings: Top 25

USA Today Baseball Top 25 Coaches Poll

RK TEAM

W-L

PVS

1

Oregon St. (29)

49-4

1

2

North Carolina

47-12

2

3

LSU

43-17

6

4

Florida

42-16

4

5

Texas Tech

43-15

3

6

Louisville

47-10

5

7

TCU

42-16

7

8

Stanford

40-14

8

9

Long Beach St.

37-17-1

11

10

Kentucky

39-20

9

11

Virginia

42-14

10

12

Arkansas

42-17

13

13

Southern Miss

48-14

12

14

Wake Forest

39-18

16

15

Clemson

39-19

14

16

Arizona

37-19

17

17

Florida State

39-20

NR

18

Mississippi St.

36-24

19

19

Cal St. Fullerton

34-21

18

20

Houston

40-19

NR

21

Michigan

42-15

15

22

Missouri St.

40-17

21

23

St. John's

42-11

20

24

UCF

40-20

22

25

Texas

37-22

NR



Dropped Out: Nebraska (23), Auburn (24), Texas A&M (25)

(updated June 11)