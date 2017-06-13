News

Road to College World Series: Super regionals bracket, scores, schedule

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The NCAA baseball tournament regionals started with 64 teams on the road to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. Now it's on to the super regionals schedule.

NCAA baseball tournament 2017: Regionals bracket, schedule for road to College World Series

NCAA baseball tournament 2017: Regionals bracket, schedule for road to College World Series

Of the top eight seeds entering the regionals, No. 1 Oregon State, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 LSU, No. 6 TCU and No. 7 Louisville advanced to the super regionals. Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State Davidson, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Sam Houston State, Florida State, Mississippi State, Missouri State and Wake Forest join them in the super regionals. The winner of each best-of-three series will advance to the College World Series.

MORE: College World Series schedule

The order of first-round games for the College World Series will be announced Monday, June 12. The 71st College World Series begins play Saturday, June 17, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Here is the schedule and bracket for the NCAA baseball tournament super regionals as we continue the road to the 2017 College World Series.

MORE: MLB Draft tracker


NCAA baseball tournament bracket: Super regionals schedule


All series are best-of-three; all times Eastern; all Game 3s are "if necessary"; game times and ESPN network subject to change.

The following four super regionals will be played Friday (June 9), Saturday (June 10), and Sunday (June 11) if necessary.

JUNE 9-11


Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10)

Game 1: Louisville 5, Kentucky 2

Game 2: Louisville 6, Kentucky 2
Louisville advances to College World Series


Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21)

Game 1: Texas A&M 7, Davidson 6, 15 innings

Game 2: Texas A&M 12, Davidson 6
Texas A&M advances to College World Series


Cal State Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach State (41-18-1)

Game 1: Long Beach State 3, Cal State Fullerton 0

Game 2: Cal State Fullerton 12, Long Beach State 0

Game 3: Cal State Fullerton 2, Long Beach State 1
Cal State Fullerton advances to College World Series


Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 Oregon State (52-4)

Game 1: Oregon State 8, Vanderbilt 4

Game 2: Oregon State 9, Vanderbilt 2
Oregon State advances to College World Series

The following four super regionals will be played Saturday (June 10), Sunday (June 11), and Monday (June 12) if necessary.

JUNE 10-12


Sam Houston State (44-21) at Florida State (43-21)

Game 1: Florida State 7, Sam Houston State 6

Game 2: Florida State 19, Sam Houston State 0
Florida State advances to College World Series


Wake Forest (42-18) at No. 3 Florida (45-17)

Game 1: Florida 2, Wake Forest 1, 11 innings

Game 2: Wake Forest 8, Florida 6, 11 innings

Game 3: Florida 3, Wake Forest 0
Florida advances to College World Series


Missouri State (43-18) at No. 6 TCU (45-16)

Game 1: TCU 3, Missouri State 2

Game 2: TCU 8, Missouri State 1
Texas Christian advances to College World Series


Mississippi State (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17)

Game 1: LSU 4, Mississippi State 3

Game 2: LSU 14, Mississippi State 4
LSU advances to College World Series


NCAA baseball tournament regional results


Corvallis Regional winner vs. Clemson Regional winner


Corvallis Regional
1. Oregon State
4. Holy Cross

3. Yale

2. Nebraska


Clemson Regional
1. Clemson
4. UNC Greensboro

3. St. John's
2. Vanderbilt

Long Beach Regional winner vs. Stanford Regional winner


Long Beach Regional
1. Long Beach State
4. San Diego State

3. UCLA
2. Texas


Stanford Regional
1. Stanford

4. Sacramento State

3. BYU
2. Cal State Fullerton

Lubbock Regional winner vs. Tallahassee Regional winner

Lubbock Regional
1. Texas Tech
4. Delaware
3. Sam Houston State
2. Arizona

Tallahassee Regional
1. Florida State
4. Tennessee Tech
3. Auburn
2. UCF

Hattiesburg Regional winner vs. Baton Rouge Regional winner


Hattiesburg Regional
1. Southern Miss
4. Illinois-Chicago

3. South Alabama
2. Mississippi State


Baton Rouge Regional
1. LSU
4. Texas Southern

3. Rice

2. Southeastern Louisiana

Chapel Hill Regional winner vs. Houston Regional winner


Chapel Hill Regional
1. North Carolina
4. Davidson
3. Michigan

2. Florida Gulf Coast

Houston Regional
1. Houston
4. Iowa
3. Texas A&M
2. Baylor

Lexington Regional winner vs. Louisville Regional winner

Lexington Regional
1. Kentucky
4. Ohio
3. N.C. State
2. Indiana


Louisville Regional
1. Louisville
4. Radford

3. Xavier

2. Oklahoma

Fort Worth Regional winner vs. Fayetteville Regional winner

Fort Worth Regional
1. TCU
4. Central Connecticut State
3. Dallas Baptist
2. Virginia


Fayetteville Regional
1. Arkansas
4. Oral Roberts

3. Oklahoma State
2. Missouri State

Winston-Salem Regional winner vs. Gainesville Regional winner


Winston-Salem Regional
1. Wake Forest
4. UMBC

3. Maryland

2. West Virginia

Gainesville Regional
1. Florida
4. Marist
3. Bethune-Cookman
2. South Florida


College baseball rankings: Top 25


USA Today Baseball Top 25 Coaches Poll









































































































RKTEAM W-L PVS
1 Oregon St. (29) 49-4 1
2 North Carolina 47-12 2
3 LSU 43-17 6
4 Florida 42-16 4
5 Texas Tech 43-15 3
6 Louisville 47-10 5
7 TCU 42-16 7
8 Stanford 40-14 8
9 Long Beach St. 37-17-1 11
10 Kentucky 39-20 9
11 Virginia 42-14 10
12 Arkansas 42-17 13
13 Southern Miss 48-14 12
14 Wake Forest 39-18 16
15 Clemson 39-19 14
16 Arizona 37-19 17
17 Florida State 39-20 NR
18 Mississippi St. 36-24 19
19 Cal St. Fullerton 34-21 18
20 Houston 40-19 NR
21 Michigan 42-15 15
22 Missouri St. 40-17 21
23 St. John's 42-11 20
24 UCF 40-20 22
25 Texas 37-22 NR

Dropped Out: Nebraska (23), Auburn (24), Texas A&M (25)

(updated June 11)

