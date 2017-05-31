Defender John Brooks has left Hertha Berlin to sign with Wolfsburg in what reportedly is a record-breaking fee for an American.

Brooks signs with Wolfsburg to become most expensive American player ever

Tough calls ahead for U.S. coach Arena

The 24-year-old U.S. international joins Wolfsburg after five seasons with Hertha, signing until 2022 at the Volkswagen Arena.

Several outlets have put the transfer fee at €20 million ($22.5 million), breaking the previous record of $13 million when Jozy Altidore joined Sunderland from AZ in 2013.

A Hertha academy product, Brooks made 24 appearances as the club finished sixth in the Bundesliga during the 2016-17 campaign.

The World Cup veteran has compiled 30 caps since debuting for the U.S. in 2013, including five starts at the Copa America Centenario last summer.

Brooks currently is in camp with the U.S. squad ahead of Saturday's friendly against Venezuela in Sandy, Utah.