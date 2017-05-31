Chris Sale struggled on his return to Chicago but the Boston Red Sox got him out of trouble in MLB.

Sale struggles as Red Sox win, Ray stars

Sale allowed a season-high six runs (five earned) in just five innings, but the potent Red Sox bats had Sale's back in a 13-7 win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Robbie Ray shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-0 victory.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Indians overcame the Oakland Athletics 9-4, the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 and the Los Angeles Dodgers had a 9-4 win against the St Louis Cardinals.

The Toronto Blue Jays edged the Cincinnati Reds 6-4, the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 10-4 and the Miami Marlins were 7-2 winners against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Milwaukee Brewers went down to the New York Mets 5-4 after 12 innings, the Texas Rangers downed the Tampa Bay Rays 9-5 and the Houston Astros had a 7-2 win against the Minnesota Twins.

The Kansas City Royals edged the Detroit Tigers 1-0, the Los Angeles Angels beat the Atlanta Braves 9-3, the San Diego Padres overcame the Chicago Cubs 6-2 and the Washington Nationals claimed a 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants.

RED-HOT RAY

Diamondbacks starter Ray pitched a four-hitter in his first career complete-game shutout as Arizona topped the Pirates at PNC Park. He struck out 10 with no walks on 115 pitches. The southpaw has now won three straight decisions and has hurled 23.2 scoreless innings during the stretch.

BLUE JAYS BLASTS

Blue Jays sluggers Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista blasted back-to-back homers that combined for 885 feet while Russell Martin added another in the club's four-run fourth inning.

DAVIS GOES HITLESS

A's leadoff hitter Rajai Davis had a golden sombrero Tuesday by going 0-for-five with four strikeouts against Trevor Bauer and Indians relievers.

DODGERS AT CARDINALS

One of the hottest teams in baseball, Los Angeles (33-20) will send Ryu Hyun-jin (2-5, 4.28 ERA) to the mound to attempt to sweep the Cardinals (24-25) and earn their seventh straight win and build on their half-game lead in the National League (NL) West. Carlos Martinez (3-4, 3.32 ERA) will look to stay hot for St Louis.