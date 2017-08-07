Barcelona pre-season fixtures: Complete summer tour & match schedule

Barcelona made another appearance in the United States this summer as they prepare for a renewed assault on La Liga and the Champions League in 2017-18, but it looks like it was essentially Neymar's farewell tour, with the Brazilian joining Paris Saint-Germain at its conclusion.

Nevertheless, despite the distraction of Neymar's departure, new coach Ernesto Valverde will aim to help Barca re-claim the two prizes they value the most next season having only managed to win the Copa del Rey in last term.

They got an early chance to test themselves against top opposition in the International Champions Cup, which will took place in late July, including a crunch clash against bitter rivals Real Madrid.

This is your complete guide to Barcelona's pre-season fixtures.

BARCELONA PRE-SEASON FIXTURES

Date Opponent Time (local / BST) Venue Jul 22 Juventus 18:00 / 23:00 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ Jul 26 Manchester United 19:35 / 00:35 FedEx Field, Landover, MD Jul 29 Real Madrid 19:30 / 00:30 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL Aug 7 Chapecoense 20:30 / 19:30 Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barca got their pre-season under way across the Atlantic Ocean in the latest International Champions Cup at the end of July.

Their first stop was East Rutherford, New Jersey - just outside New York City - for a match against last season's Champions League finalists Juventus at MetLife Stadium on July 22. Neymar shone in a 2-1 victory , amid rumours of a potential switch to Paris Saint-Germain, scoring twice for his side.

The Catalan club then flew an hour south to Washington D.C. for a July 26 clash against Premier League giants Manchester United. Neymar was once again the star of the show, scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 win .

The biggest one of the lot followed three days later; after a two-and-a-half-hour flight to Miami, Florida, the Blaugrana faced Real Madrid on July 29, beating their arch-rivals 3-2 thanks to a Gerard Pique goal.

That Clasico game brought an end to Barca's US tour and, unless another game is announced in between times, up next is the annual Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou.

This year's opponents will be Brazilian club Chapecoense, with Barca inviting them to take part in the match after the horrific plane crash that killed 71 people in November of last year. That game will take place on August 7, leading into the new competitive season.

WHEN DOES THE SEASON START?

Barcelona kick their La Liga season off on August 20 with a home game against Real Betis.

Prior to that, however, Barca will play in that Supercopa as Copa del Rey winners against league champions Real Madrid, so we will see three Clasico encounters between the end of July and mid-August.

The second leg of the Supercopa - which will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu after the first at Camp Nou - will take place on Tuesday, August 15.

Barca's Champions League campaign, meanwhile, will begin when the group stage kicks off in September.