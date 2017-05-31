Capitals GM doesn’t rule out eventual Alex Ovechkin trade

Alex Ovechkin's future in Washington is secure for now, but that doesn't mean he'll be a career Capital.

Washington general manager Brian MacLellan on Tuesday acknowledged that trading the team's captain doesn't make sense right now, though it could happen eventually if a lucrative deal presented itself.

"People are looking for a major solution to what we have going on," MacLellan said, via The Associated Press. "I think part of it is they watch certain things in his game and then it shows up and they say, 'That's not acceptable.' But he's a big part of our franchise, a big part of our history. He's been a big part of where we're at as an organization and just to casually say, 'Let's trade him for what for who?'

"I don't think it makes sense from an organizational point of view. Maybe at some point if there's a legitimate hockey deal that came available, but I don't know that that's where we're at right now. I just think he's got a history here, he's a big part of this franchise and he'll continue to be going forward."

Ovechkin finished his 11th year in the NHL with 33 goals during the regular season. Although it was his lowest in an 82-game season in six years, the 31-year-old veteran added five goals and three assists in 13 postseason games.

MacLellan also announced coach Barry Trotz will remain behind the bench despite the Capitals being eliminated from the playoffs by the rival Penguins after posting the NHL’s best regular-season record in back-to-back years. Washington hasn't advanced past the second round of the playoffs since the team's Stanley Cup Finals appearance in 1998 against the Red Wings, who shut out the Caps in four straight games.