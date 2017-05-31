Bryce Harper leads NL All-Star balloting; Cubs near top of all positions

Bryce Harper leads the NL All-Star balloting by a wide margin, but he's not the only dominating presence in the voting.

Two Cubs currently lead the voting at their position, three more are second, and Cubs outfielders rank 3-5 in the results, released Tuesday by Major League Baseball.

With more than 900,000 votes thus far, Harper has a third more votes than the next highest in the balloting, Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (669,643 votes).



Anthony Rizzo leads the voting at first base, Kris Bryant is tops at the hot corner, and Jason Heyward is third among outfielders. Catcher Willson Contreras, second baseman Javier Baez and shortstop Addison Russell are all second in balloting at their position, while Ben Zobrist and Kyle Schwarber are fourth and fifth, respectively, among the outfielders. The Cubs had five starters in last year's game.

Other leaders at their positions include Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Giants catcher Buster Posey. Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is second among all outfielders.

Fans may vote up to 35 times in the balloting online at www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. June 29.

This year's game will be held July 11 at Marlins Park.