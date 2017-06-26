MLB scores, standings, live updates for Monday

The Dodgers continue to groove.

MLB scores, standings, live updates for Tuesday

LA pushed its winning streak to 10 on Sunday with a 12-6 win over the Rockies, thanks — again — to some dingers from rookie Cody Bellinger. The young Bellinger is on a historic homer pace for rookies, with his two Sunday bringing his NL-leading season total to 24. This is just one reason why fans are willing to forgive him for not knowing who Jerry Seinfeld is.

Here's what you need to know heading into Monday's limited slate of MLB action.

MLB scores, schedule for Monday

Check out SN's MLB scoreboard for live box scores and stats, and get the latest news updates and game highlights below.

Live MLB updates

Today's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Phillies at D-backs 3:40 PM Reds at Cardinals 4:15 PM Cubs at Nationals 7:05 PM Twins at Red Sox 7:10 PM Rangers at Indians 7:10 PM Yankees at White Sox 8:10 PM Rockies at Giants 10:08 PM Angels at Dodgers 10:10 PM

MLB standings entering Monday

Here are the updated MLB standings:

American League standings

East W L PCT GB NY Yankees 40 33 0.548 - Boston 41 34 0.547 - Tampa Bay 40 38 0.513 2.5 Baltimore 37 38 0.493 4 Toronto 36 39 0.48 5 Central W L PCT GB Minnesota 39 34 0.534 - Cleveland 39 35 0.527 0.5 Kansas City 37 37 0.5 2.5 Detroit 33 42 0.44 7 Chi White Sox 32 42 0.432 7.5 West W L PCT GB Houston 52 25 0.675 - Texas 38 37 0.507 13 LA Angels 40 39 0.506 13 Seattle 39 39 0.5 13.5 Oakland 34 42 0.447 17.5

National League standings

East W L PCT GB Washington 45 30 0.6 - Atlanta 36 39 0.48 9 Miami 34 40 0.459 10.5 NY Mets 34 41 0.453 11 Philadelphia 24 50 0.324 20.5 Central W L PCT GB Milwaukee 41 37 0.526 - Chi Cubs 38 37 0.507 1.5 Pittsburgh 35 41 0.461 5 St. Louis 34 40 0.459 5 Cincinnati 31 43 0.419 8 West W L PCT GB LA Dodgers 51 26 0.662 - Arizona 48 28 0.632 2.5 Colorado 47 31 0.603 4.5 San Diego 31 45 0.408 19.5 San Francisco 27 51 0.346 24.5

MLB lineups for Monday

