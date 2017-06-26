MLB scores, standings, live updates for Monday

The Dodgers continue to groove.
LA pushed its winning streak to 10 on Sunday with a 12-6 win over the Rockies, thanks — again — to some dingers from rookie Cody Bellinger. The young Bellinger is on a historic homer pace for rookies, with his two Sunday bringing his NL-leading season total to 24. This is just one reason why fans are willing to forgive him for not knowing who Jerry Seinfeld is.
Here's what you need to know heading into Monday's limited slate of MLB action.
MLB scores, schedule for Monday
Check out SN's MLB scoreboard for live box scores and stats, and get the latest news updates and game highlights below.
Today's MLB schedule (all times ET)
|Phillies
|at
|D-backs
|3:40 PM
|Reds
|at
|Cardinals
|4:15 PM
|Cubs
|at
|Nationals
|7:05 PM
|Twins
|at
|Red Sox
|7:10 PM
|Rangers
|at
|Indians
|7:10 PM
|Yankees
|at
|White Sox
|8:10 PM
|Rockies
|at
|Giants
|10:08 PM
|Angels
|at
|Dodgers
|10:10 PM
MLB standings entering Monday
Here are the updated MLB standings:
American League standings
|East
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|NY Yankees
|40
|33
|0.548
|-
|Boston
|41
|34
|0.547
|-
|Tampa Bay
|40
|38
|0.513
|2.5
|Baltimore
|37
|38
|0.493
|4
|Toronto
|36
|39
|0.48
|5
|Central
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Minnesota
|39
|34
|0.534
|-
|Cleveland
|39
|35
|0.527
|0.5
|Kansas City
|37
|37
|0.5
|2.5
|Detroit
|33
|42
|0.44
|7
|Chi White Sox
|32
|42
|0.432
|7.5
|West
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Houston
|52
|25
|0.675
|-
|Texas
|38
|37
|0.507
|13
|LA Angels
|40
|39
|0.506
|13
|Colorado
|47
|31
|0.603
|4.5
|Seattle
|39
|39
|0.5
|13.5
|Oakland
|34
|42
|0.447
|17.5
National League standings
|East
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Washington
|45
|30
|0.6
|-
|Atlanta
|36
|39
|0.48
|9
|Miami
|34
|40
|0.459
|10.5
|NY Mets
|34
|41
|0.453
|11
|Philadelphia
|24
|50
|0.324
|20.5
|Central
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Milwaukee
|41
|37
|0.526
|-
|Chi Cubs
|38
|37
|0.507
|1.5
|Pittsburgh
|35
|41
|0.461
|5
|St. Louis
|34
|40
|0.459
|5
|Cincinnati
|31
|43
|0.419
|8
|West
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|LA Dodgers
|51
|26
|0.662
|-
|Arizona
|48
|28
|0.632
|2.5
|LA Angels
|40
|39
|0.506
|13
|Colorado
|47
|31
|0.603
|4.5
|San Diego
|31
|45
|0.408
|19.5
|San Francisco
|27
|51
|0.346
|24.5
MLB lineups for Monday
LA Angels 40 39 0.506 13
Colorado 47 31 0.603 4.5