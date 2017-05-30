NBA: Warriors coach Steve Kerr 'surprised' Cavs are considered underdogs

Golden State Warriors are favourites for glory in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, something head coach Steve Kerr is surprised by.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr 'surprised' Cavs are considered underdogs

The Warriors and the Cavs will fight for the championship for a third straight season, but Cleveland are the reigning champions after fighting back from 3-1 down to dethrone Golden State in 2016.

Although his side go into the Finals with a 12-0 record in this year's playoffs, Kerr struggles to comprehend whey Tyronn Lue's champions are being branded underdogs.

"They're the champions. We're not," said Kerr.

"I saw the quote from Kevin Love. I'm surprised too, like what the hell is everybody talking about? Are you kidding me?

"They're a great team, they're the champs. We're trying to take what they took from us last year."

Cavs forward Love had said: "The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because at the end of the day we are defending our title. We're trying to repeat, which is so hard to do.

"I think we will use it as fuel, we will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? It's tough for me to say that is the case. I don't feel like we're underdogs. We match up well with them, and I think they'd say the same about us."

Factors attributed to the Warriors' billing as favourites include the fact they possess four All-Stars, including two recent MVP winners in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, and have established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in NBA history.

Game one of the Finals will take place at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Thursday.