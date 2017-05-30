Pritam Kotal, the Mohun Bagan defender, had briefly taken ill a few days ago but has since recovered and is rearing to be a part of Stephen Constantine's Indian national camp, in Mumbai at the earliest.

Indian National Team - Pritam Kotal in line for Blue Tigers return

Sources close to Goal have revealed that the player is now fit and firing, despite not having travelled with his Mariners team to Dhaka, where Sanjoy Sen's squad face Dhaka Abahani Limited in what is expected to be their last Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Cup fixture, a group E tie.

Kotal, with 17 caps for the Blue Tigers, will seek a return to the playing turf ahead of ties against Nepal and Kyrgyzstan on June 6th and 13th respectively. Sources have dispelled apprehension of the 22 year-old's illness being grave and have instead reassured that the player is in the clear for travel to the commercial capital's Andheri Sports complex.

the blues first face the Gorkhalis in a warm-up frinedly before taking on their Asian neighbours in an AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualification group A match.