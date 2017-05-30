Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper and the San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland were involved in a benches-clearing brawl in MLB.

Harper, Strickland land punches in benches-clearing brawl

Harper had hit home runs in his only two at-bats against Giants reliever Strickland in the 2014 National League (NL) Division Series.

So when Strickland hit the former MVP in the hip with a fastball Monday at AT&T Park, Harper naturally thought it was in retaliation and charged the mound.

Harper and Strickland both landed punches.

Hunter Pence, George Kontos and Mac Williamson had to drag Strickland down to the dugout to prevent any other chaos from ensuing as the brawl dispersed.

Harper and Strickland, who were immediately ejected, are facing multiple-game suspensions for their actions.