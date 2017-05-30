South Africa have plenty to be positive about as they head into the ICC Champions Trophy, according to AB De Villiers after their seven-wicket win over England at Lord's.

De Villiers confident heading into Champions Trophy

The Proteas had struggled in the opening two one-day internationals with England but finally found their feet on Monday, perfectly timed for the start of the Champions Trophy this week.

England's batsmen were reduced to 20-6 by Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada before Hashim Amla led the charge to their 154-run target, South Africa avoiding a whitewash with 21.1 overs to spare.

After a tough start to the series with England, De Villiers was delighted to have finished on a high and believes his side have a good chance of success in the upcoming tournament.

"It looks a lot better now, we had a lot to play for today and there were some encouraging signs," said the Proteas skipper.

"It was very pleasing. The boys hung onto almost everything that came their way. The intensity was very good.

"We are pretty sure [of our best XI] but we have 15 really good players and the team can change at any time. We are very confident.

"We're very confident going into the Champions Trophy – expect some solid cricket from us. We've got a good chance of winning it."