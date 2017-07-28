Arsenal took a long trip east to Australia and China this summer as part of their preparations for the 2017-18 Premier League season and Gunners fans have been given their first glimpse of record signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal pre-season fixtures: The Gunners' complete summer tour & schedule

Lacazette has joined Sead Kolasinac in penning a deal in north London and has been getting to know his team-mates while performing in front of the north London club's swathes of fans living abroad.

Bet on Arsenal to win the Premier League

Unlike some of their rivals who will spend more than half a month travelling, however, Arsenal will spend the bulk of their pre-season at home in London, with the Emirates Cup closing out their schedule of friendlies as things stand.

This is your complete guide to the fixtures awaiting Arsenal over the coming months before they return to competitive action.

ARSENAL PRE-SEASON FIXTURES

Date Opponent Time (local / BST) / Result Venue Jul 13 Sydney FC 20:00 / 11:00 ANZ Stadium, Sydney Jul 15 Western Sydney Wanderers 20:00 / 11:00 ANZ Stadium, Sydney Jul 19 Bayern Munich 19:20 / 12:20 Shanghai Stadium, Shanghai Jul 22 Chelsea 19:40 / 12:40 Bird's Nest, Beijing Jul 29 Benfica 16:20 Emirates Stadium, London Jul 30 Sevilla 16:20 Emirates Stadium, London

Australia was the first stop for Arsenal. They defeated Sydney FC 2-0 in the first match on Thursday , with Alexandre Lacazette scoring on his non-competitive debut, before beating Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny.

From there the Gunners took a 10-hour flight to Shanghai, China, for a meeting with Bayern Munich at Shanghai Stadium. The game finished 1-1, but Arsenal triumphed on penalties . That match was part of the Chinese section of the International Champions Cup, but given it is the only ICC match Arsenal play it does not appear there is any tournament structure or league table like in the United States.

The latest Arsenal transfer rumours

The Gunners played a Community Shield trial run between against Chelsea in Beijing on July 22, but were completely overrun as the Blues triumphed 3-0.

And that is it as far as Arsenal's trips abroad go. They will be back in London in plenty of time for the Emirates Cup and will take the opportunity to get in another couple of weeks of solid training around that tournament, which takes place across one weekend.

The Gunners will split their squad in half for the double-header against Benfica and Sevilla on back-to-back days, with RB Leipzig also invited but not taking on Arsenal.

WHEN DOES THE SEASON START?

As FA Cup winners, Arsenal will meet Premier League champions Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday, August 6 at Wembley.

It had been speculated that the Gunners could arrange another friendly after the Emirates Cup depending on the European qualifiers they faced, but that will probably now not be needed.

Alexis 'sick' as Arsenal return approaches

The Community Shield will instead lead them into the start of the Premier League campaign, with their first match coming against Leicester City at home. It will be the very first fixture of the new league season, taking place at 19:45 on Friday, August 11.