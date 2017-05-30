Frank Deford, longtime sports writer, commentator, dead at 78

Frank Deford, a bon vivant writer who helped define Sports Illustrated's voice for more than three decades, died Sunday in Key West, Fla., his wife confirmed to The Washington Post.

In addition to his award-winning time at SI beginning in 1962, Deford also became a staple on National Public Radio as a sports commentator whose weekly offerings frequently strayed with great effectiveness from sports. He recently retired from that spot after 37 years.

As if to complete his jack-of-all-trades, master-of-every-single-one career, Deford was a senior correspondent for 20 years on HBO's "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel" and also chronicled the life of his daughter Alexandra, who died of cystic fibrosis, in a memoir titled "Alex: The Life of a Child" that was made into a movie starring Craig T. Nelson as Deford.

"It always felt like Frank Deford was too smart, too classy, too good to be a sportswriter," Yahoo Sports columnist Jeff Passan said in a tweet. "We are all better for him having been one."

He also helped found the ill-fated national sports daily, The National, as editor-in-chief, lending credibility to the experiment in the early 1990s that was long on good writing but short on how to deliver enough paying customers.

Deford wrote 18 books (including nine novels), was a member of the National Association of Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame and, in 2012, became the first magazine recipient of the Red Smith Award, the lifetime achievement award presented annually by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

In 2013, he was presented with the William Allen White Citation for "excellence in journalism" by the University of Kansas and became the first sports journalist ever to receive the National Press Foundation's highest honor, the W.M. Kiplinger Award for Distinguished Contributions to Journalism.

But even his long list of awards doesn't do justice to how the Baltimore-born, Princeton-educated Deford helped redefine what sports writing became in the 1960s. His keen eye for detail, ability to craft you-are-there stories and unwillingness to worship the athletes and coaches he covered marked an era at Sports Illustrated that became the golden age of the weekly sports magazine into the 1970s and '80s, before cable TV and the Internet began to erode the hold SI had on sports fans.

His impact was recognized almost immediately as his death became public. A parade of some of those on the sports media landscape began to offer condolences, memories and heartfelt thank-yous.



RIP: Frank Deford, who made us all want to be sportswriters and who was my boss for 18 glorious months. As they say, we knew the two days.

— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 29, 2017





I loved reading Frank Deford in SI and I loved The National. Sad to hear he passed away. My favorite Deford piece: https://t.co/aq4NHCNyBw

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 29, 2017





Very few can honestly wear the "legend" tag. Frank Deford is one. https://t.co/m6uTbdH65H

— Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) May 29, 2017





R.I.P. Frank Deford, a very nice man every time I met him. This 2008 Daulerio interview with him was quite a thing. https://t.co/69IfzCnTD1

— Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) May 29, 2017



Many credited Deford for inspiring them to get into the industry, maybe some who might not have otherwise thought of it at the time.

"Years ago, used to run to the mailbox on Thursdays, hoping Sports Illustrated had arrived and that Frank Deford had a byline," NFL Network's Kimberly Jones tweeted.



Years ago, used to run to the mailbox on Thursdays, hoping Sports Illustrated had arrived and that Frank Deford had a byline. May he RIP.

— Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 29, 2017



Ford is survived by his wife, Carol Penner Deford, and their two surviving children, Christian and Scarlet, the latter of whom the couple adopted as an infant from the Philippines a few months after Alexandra's death in 1980.