Stanley Cup Final injury update: Pens’ Patric Hornqvist, Preds’ Mike Fisher may return

Two key players could be back for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, their coaches said Sunday.

Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist, who has missed six games with an upper-body injury, practiced Sunday and could return for Monday's series opener in Pittsburgh (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

Coach Mike Sullivan called Hornqvist's availability as game-time decision, but added, "Based on the way that he practiced [Sunday], we're certainly encouraged."

Meantime, Predators captain Mike Fisher, who missed the last two games of Western Conference final with an undisclosed injury, has been cleared to play, the Tennessean reported.

"I feel good," Fisher said. "Ready to rock. Excited about Game 1."

Coach Peter Laviolette all but said forward Craig Smith (lower-body injury) would be available, too: "I believe all players will be able that are on the trip."

It's the time of year when no NHL team is completely healthy, but the Stanley Cup finalists have been hit particularly hard, yet managed to win and advance.

The Pens have overcome injuries to defensemen Justin Schultz, Trevor Daley and Chad Ruhwedel, wingers Hornqvist, Bryan Rust and Carl Hagelin and even played — and won — a playoff game without captain Sidney Crosby.

The Predators have gotten past losses of rookie Kevin Fiala (broken leg) and Smith, who missed all but one game of the Western Conference semifinals and final. Plus, top center Ryan Johansen (acute compartment syndrome in his thigh) needed emergency, season-ending surgery during the Western Conference final.