News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Cheat, cheat': Smith ruthlessly booed as welfare concerns grow
'Cheat': Dramatic vision shows Steve Smith booed at airport

Bundesliga: Coman pondered Bayern exit

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Kingsley Coman has admitted that he considered leaving Bayern Munich after an underwhelming 2016-17 campaign.

Coman pondered Bayern exit

Coman pondered Bayern exit

The France international struggled to build on his impressive first season at the club this term as he made just 19 Bundesliga appearances, in which he scored twice.

READ MORE: Carrick pens new United deal


READ MORE: Antonio Conte - It was a ‘clear handball’

Bayern still opted to turn his loan spell from Juventus into a reported €28million permanent move, and the winger is keen to fight for his place after the champions convinced him he still has a role to play at the Allianz Arena.

"It was a complicated year for me," Coman told Kicker. "I thought about leaving Bayern.



"It is very difficult to win a place in the team and get regular first-team action once the coach has found his XI, in particular here at Bayern due to the stiff competition for places.

"But Bayern gave me the feeling they count on me on the long term, including next season. They told me to keep working hard and then things will work out."

Back To Top