Richard Sherman upholds promise to give college scholarship to girl

Richard Sherman kept true to a big promise he made to a high school girl.

The Seahawks cornerback would give high school graduate Hershai James a college scholarship if she was an honor student during her senior year, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

"When my senior year began, I definitely had the scholarship in my head as motivation," James said. "Having something to look forward to helped. It’s like saying my hard work and dedication had paid off."

The challenge was given to James by Sherman last year at the Celebrity Waiter Dinner and Football Camp run by former teammate Michael Robinson. The annual event benefits the Excel to Excellence Foundation.

When James earned honors this year, the director of the foundation reached out to Sherman and Robinson.

It's unclear how much Sherman will pay for James' college, but it's likely be a generous amount.

"It goes back to knowledge is power and if you have knowledge you’re going to be as powerful as you ever want to be," Sherman said. "Nobody stops anybody from reading and educating themselves. Mike [Robinson] is only trying to empower these kids to be everything that they can be and if we can help with that with our presence, with our [autographed] jerseys [to be auctioned], with our words, we’ll do everything we can."