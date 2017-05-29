NASCAR's only 600-mile race of the season got a little longer.

NASCAR at Charlotte: Coca-Cola 600 delayed by thunderstorm

A thunderstorm brought out the red flag on Lap 143 at Charlotte Motor Speedway just after Matt DiBenedetto crashed during Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR officials told teams and fans to seek shelter due to lightning in the area.



Radar update 8 pm EDT - back edge 20 mi moving 30 mph #NASCAR #Coke600 pic.twitter.com/8SbgEW4w9k

— Brian Neudorff (@NASCAR_WXMAN) May 29, 2017



An initial storm caused concerns for NASCAR early in the race but the cell passed to the northeast of the track. A second developing shower wasn't as lucky as lightning and rain was reported.

The delay is expected to last over an hour but after the track dries, the skies are expected to clear and the race will likely go the full 400 laps.

Martin Truex Jr. was the race leader at the time of the stoppage, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson and Stage 1 winner Kyle Busch.

Update: The race resumed at 9:35 p.m. ET after a rain delay of 1 hour and 39 minutes.