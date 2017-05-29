CONCORD, N.C. — In Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Kevin Harvick finished second to 23-year-old Ryan Blaney.





Kevin Harvick: NASCAR racing in good hands with young drivers

In his series debut, 22-year-old Christopher Bell ran fourth recovering from an early spin that landed him at the back of the field.





Before a late spin ruined his day, 23-year-old Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., ran consistently in the top 10, at one point taking the lead from Blaney after a restart in the final stage of the race.





Taking note of the youth that surrounded him on the race track, Harvick had no worries about the future of NASCAR racing.“There’s a lot of these guys that are going to be really good,” Harvick said. “I think, obviously, when you look at Blaney and Christopher, and you could just keep going on and on. Bubba Wallace was up there today. The sport is in good hands, and I think as you look at the experience these guys are getting at a young age, they’re going to be well-seasoned by the time they’re about 25.“It’s just one of those deals where you’re seeing Blaney win these races, and really, that’s what the rest of them have to do is win these races in order to really get the experience they need to win on Sunday (in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series).”

Reid Spencer writes for the NASCAR Wire Service.