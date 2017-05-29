The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the second consecutive week, this time for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

Coca-Cola 600: Live updates, highlights from Charlotte Motor Speedway

The race, NASCAR's longest by mileage, comes after Kyle Busch won the All-Star Race at the track on May 20, taking home $1 million in the process. Now he'll try for a repeat performance after starting from the No. 2 position. Kevin Harvick will lead the field.

10:25 p.m.: Stage 3 is under way. Truex is out quickly.

10:21 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr., who won last year's 600 going away, wins Stage 2. He dominated the post-delay portion until the last couple laps, when Jimmie Johnson made a late run.

The top 10 for Stage 2:

1: Martin Truex Jr.



2: Jimmie Johnson



3: Matt Kenseth



4: Kyle Busch



5: Kurt Busch



6: Jamie McMurray



7: Austin Dillon



8: Erik Jones



9: Kyle Larson



10: Denny Hamlin

10:04 p.m.: Caution with under 25 laps remaining in Stage 2. Danica Patrick cut a tire. Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch almost wreck on pit road. Paul Menard gambles, stays out and takes the lead. He's on old tires, so the lead will be short-lived.

9:49 p.m.: GREEN GREEN GREEN. Martin Truex Jr. leads the field across the line with 47 to go in Stage 2.

9:35 p.m.: The red flag is gone after more than an hour and a half. We're back to yellow as track drying wraps up.

9:22 p.m.: We're getting close to a restart; the drivers are going back to their cars.

8:32 p.m.: Now, good news! Ten jet dryers and 12 Air Titans are out drying the track after heavy rain in the Charlotte area.



NASCAR has started to dry the Charlotte Motor Speedway after a quick but heavy downpour... https://t.co/TOmnucs7KA pic.twitter.com/8nJjFRxvWq

— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 29, 2017



7:55 p.m.: Bad news, 143 laps into the race:



Weather has the cars on pit road and we're under a red flag. #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/f31b6uZ1xd

— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 28, 2017



7:54 p.m.: Matt DiBenedetto has caused a caution after hitting the wall on Turn 2 with 58 laps remaining in Stage 2.

7:45 p.m.: Kevin Harvick has to pit due to what appears to be tire issues. He is now a lap behind.

7:32 p.m: And Stage 2 is off! Martin Truex Jr. is now leading, while Kyle Busch is in the sixth position.

7:28 p.m.: Here are the top 10 racers from Stage 1 of the Coca-Cola 600:

1: Kyle Busch



2: Martin Truex Jr.



3: Kevin Harvick



4: Jimmie Johnson



5: Matt Kenseth



6: Kyle Larson



7: Ryan Blaney



8: Clint Bowyer



9: Daniel Suarez



10: Joey Logano

7:26 p.m.: Kyle Busch has won Stage 1. He now has three playoff points after also winning stages at Daytona and Kansas.

7:15 p.m.: Marvin Truex Jr. now overtakes Danica Patrick, who finally pits after having lost the lead.

7:10 p.m.: And now Danica Patrick leads — she is only one of two races who hasn't pitted since the green flag.

7:09 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson now takes the lead, and nears 1,000 career laps led at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

7:07 p.m.: Kyle Busch takes an aggressive move to overtake Kevin Harvick for the lead. Harvick goes in for a chassis adjustment, and is now in the No. 13 position.

6:59 p.m.: A storm has passed over Charlotte Motor Speedway to the north, but the threat of rain delay still remains:



First bad storm remained north. Still another cell to the west. #nascar pic.twitter.com/JkF2pVeMxZ

— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 28, 2017



6:55 p.m.: This is what Chase Elliott's car looks like in the aftermath of his crash:



Here is the rear of the Chase Elliott car after his car hit a piece of debris and Brad... https://t.co/y24xIVU7CY pic.twitter.com/MOIpKpkuSI

— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 28, 2017



6:48 p.m: And we're back to green on Lap 28. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are still jockeying for the lead, though Harvick is No. 1 for now.

6:43 p.m.: Early reports are that debris from Jeffrey Earnhardt's car impacted Chase Elliott's car, causing the wreck between him and Brad Keselowski.

6:42 p.m.: A closer look at the crash in question:

6:37 p.m.: A routine caution for fluid on the track has resulted in two cars being taken out during Lap 20. Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliot have been involved in a crash. It seems the issue started with an issue with Jeffrey Earnhardt's car.

6:35 p.m.: Denny Hamlin has moved up six positions since starting the race at the No. 12 position. He is now sixth.

6:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch overtakes Kevin Harvick for the lead position 16 laps in.

