Coca-Cola 600: Live updates, highlights from Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the second consecutive week, this time for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

Coca-Cola 600: Live updates, highlights from Charlotte Motor Speedway

The race, NASCAR's longest by mileage, comes after Kyle Busch won the All-Star Race at the track on May 20, taking home $1 million in the process. Now he'll try for a repeat performance after starting from the No. 2 position. Kevin Harvick will lead the field.

MORE: Coca-Cola 600: Vegas odds, key stats

Follow along for live updates:

10:25 p.m.: Stage 3 is under way. Truex is out quickly.

10:21 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr., who won last year's 600 going away, wins Stage 2. He dominated the post-delay portion until the last couple laps, when Jimmie Johnson made a late run.

The top 10 for Stage 2:


1: Martin Truex Jr.

2: Jimmie Johnson

3: Matt Kenseth

4: Kyle Busch

5: Kurt Busch

6: Jamie McMurray

7: Austin Dillon

8: Erik Jones

9: Kyle Larson

10: Denny Hamlin

10:04 p.m.: Caution with under 25 laps remaining in Stage 2. Danica Patrick cut a tire. Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch almost wreck on pit road. Paul Menard gambles, stays out and takes the lead. He's on old tires, so the lead will be short-lived.

9:49 p.m.: GREEN GREEN GREEN. Martin Truex Jr. leads the field across the line with 47 to go in Stage 2.

9:35 p.m.: The red flag is gone after more than an hour and a half. We're back to yellow as track drying wraps up.

Air-Titan-052817-Getty-FTR.jpg

9:22 p.m.: We're getting close to a restart; the drivers are going back to their cars.

8:32 p.m.: Now, good news! Ten jet dryers and 12 Air Titans are out drying the track after heavy rain in the Charlotte area.



7:55 p.m.: Bad news, 143 laps into the race:



7:54 p.m.: Matt DiBenedetto has caused a caution after hitting the wall on Turn 2 with 58 laps remaining in Stage 2.

7:45 p.m.: Kevin Harvick has to pit due to what appears to be tire issues. He is now a lap behind.

7:32 p.m: And Stage 2 is off! Martin Truex Jr. is now leading, while Kyle Busch is in the sixth position.

7:28 p.m.: Here are the top 10 racers from Stage 1 of the Coca-Cola 600:


1: Kyle Busch

2: Martin Truex Jr.

3: Kevin Harvick

4: Jimmie Johnson

5: Matt Kenseth

6: Kyle Larson

7: Ryan Blaney

8: Clint Bowyer

9: Daniel Suarez

10: Joey Logano

7:26 p.m.: Kyle Busch has won Stage 1. He now has three playoff points after also winning stages at Daytona and Kansas.

7:15 p.m.: Marvin Truex Jr. now overtakes Danica Patrick, who finally pits after having lost the lead.

7:10 p.m.: And now Danica Patrick leads — she is only one of two races who hasn't pitted since the green flag.

7:09 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson now takes the lead, and nears 1,000 career laps led at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

7:07 p.m.: Kyle Busch takes an aggressive move to overtake Kevin Harvick for the lead. Harvick goes in for a chassis adjustment, and is now in the No. 13 position.

6:59 p.m.: A storm has passed over Charlotte Motor Speedway to the north, but the threat of rain delay still remains:



6:55 p.m.: This is what Chase Elliott's car looks like in the aftermath of his crash:



6:48 p.m: And we're back to green on Lap 28. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are still jockeying for the lead, though Harvick is No. 1 for now.

6:43 p.m.: Early reports are that debris from Jeffrey Earnhardt's car impacted Chase Elliott's car, causing the wreck between him and Brad Keselowski.

6:42 p.m.: A closer look at the crash in question:



6:37 p.m.: A routine caution for fluid on the track has resulted in two cars being taken out during Lap 20. Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliot have been involved in a crash. It seems the issue started with an issue with Jeffrey Earnhardt's car.

6:35 p.m.: Denny Hamlin has moved up six positions since starting the race at the No. 12 position. He is now sixth.

6:30 p.m.: Kyle Busch overtakes Kevin Harvick for the lead position 16 laps in.

