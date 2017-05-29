Lamar Odom reportedly got escorted out of a strip club around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after breaking in line.

Lamar Odom reportedly escorted out of strip club at 3:30 a.m.

According to TMZ.com, Odom and two female friends showed up at the Red Tie Gentleman's Club in Van Nuys, Calif., and skipped the line waiting to get inside. In a video shot by a bystander, several people waiting in line can be heard shouting, "Let him in," or "He got us a ring," referring to Odom's play on two Lakers' NBA championship teams.

The former NBA star underwent rehab after a three-day binge at a Nevada brothel in late 2015 ended with him being discovered nonresponsive. Odom was in a coma and spent several days on life support before recovering.