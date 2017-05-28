As family album photos go, Saturday's snap of the Messi family celebrating Lionel and Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph is definitely up there with the best.

A Messi family affair! Antonella, Thiago and Mateo join Lionel in Copa del Rey celebrations

The Argentine was on target for his club as they downed Alaves 3-1 to take the trophy for the third successive season.

And while another Copa may feel like scant consolation after falling short in La Liga and the Champions League this campaign, Messi was delighted to celebrate his triumph with those closest to him.

Messi had first spoken with team-mate and compatriot Javier Mascherano, checking up on his compatriot's health after a nasty clash of heads forced him out of the game early on.

Once assured of his friend's wellbeing, fiancee Antonella Rocuzzo and sons Thiago and Mateo joined Messi on the pitch at Vicente Calderon after the final whistle to share in the special moment.

A touching moment for sure, and one we are certain Messi would like to see repeated at the end of 2018's Champions League final - or even at the final whistle of the World Cup!